Bears trade 2023 6th-round pick for two 7th-rounders this year

The Bears set about adding more draft picks on the final day of the NFL draft on Saturday.

They traded their sixth-round pick next year to the Chargers for two seventh-rounders this season: No. 254 and 255. The pick the Bears are sending over originally belonged to the Chargers, who dealt it to the Bears in the Khalil Mack deal last month.

The Bears now have two fifth-round picks, one sixth-round pick and two seventh-round picks. They need bodies — entering the draft, they had only 67 players on their 90-man roster. Only four teams had fewer.

Late Friday night, new general manager Ryan Poles made it sound unlikely the Bears would be able to trade up into Round 4. The Bears needed volume.

“For every move there’s counter, there’s repercussions to that,” he said. “So to do that, that means we have less picks, and I don’t know if we’re in that situation to do that. If something crazy happens, we’re always going to stay active, but at this moment I find it hard that we can get back into the fourth.”