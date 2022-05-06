The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Bears S Jaquan Brisker on scout Chris Prescott’s ‘Ph.D.’ quote: ‘Not really who I am’

Brisker said he was not offended by the comment and is eager to begin playing.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker from his time playing at Penn State.

Brisker was the No. 48 overall pick.

AP Photos

The Bears got off to an uncomfortable start in welcoming second-round pick Jaquan Brisker to the organization the night he was drafted when scout Chris Prescott described him as “a Ph. D. — poor, hungry and desperate,” while describing his passion for football.

Brisker responded to that comment when asked about it during his introductory press conference Friday and said he hadn’t paid much attention to it.

“I don’t really let things like that get to me because I’ve already been through a whole lot,” Brisker said. “People say a lot of things. But that’s not really who I am.

“You can’t judge a book by its cover. I’m actually a great person, great football player, and I also graduated from college at Penn State. I overcame a lot of things, but I don’t let little things like that get to me.”

When asked if it offended him, Brisker said no.

“It really just brushed off my shoulders,” he said. “I’m good. I’m fine. It’s time to play football.”

Prescott parted with the Bears after the draft, but it was unclear whether he resigned or was fired.

Even if he was dismissed, it’s possible it was part of general manager Ryan Poles’ overhaul of the scouting department. When a new general manager takes over, he typically waits until after the draft to make changes. Poles has not spoken to the media since reshaping his staff.

The Bears drafted Brisker at No. 48 overall coming off a strong college career in which he had five interceptions, nine other pass breakups and 151 tackles in 34 games.

