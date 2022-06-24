The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Bears LB Matt Adams arrested

He was arrested Thursday evening and charged with misdemeanor gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to a police report.

By  Patrick Finley and David Struett
   
Matthew Adams spent his first four seasons with the Colts before the Bears signed him in April.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Linebacker Matt Adams, who followed head coach Matt Eberflus from the Colts to the Bears this offseason, was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to police.

Possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets within the Chicago city limits is a municipal code violation. Police found them while searching a vehicle that had been reported stolen. They arrested Adams on Garland Court, which is near Lake St. and Michigan Ave. He has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.

Police questioned Adams after he was spotted near the vehicle, according to a police report. Adams said it was his car, and police found the gun inside. Adams has a license for the gun — but not in Illinois.

The Bears signed Adams to a one-year contract in April after he spent his first four seasons with the Colts, a time period that coincides with Eberflus’ time as defensive coordinator. He made his mark as a special teams player in Indianapolis, and the Bears envisioned him doing the same in Chicago. His experience in the defense was seen as a plus; many of Eberflus’ defensive deputies followed him to the Bears to run the same scheme.

Adams is the second Bears player to be arrested this offseason. Both have ties to the team’s new bosses. Receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in April. He had previously worked with new general manager Ryan Poles in Kansas City.

