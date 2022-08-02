The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Bears activate safety Dane Cruikshank

The Bears are getting one veteran back on the practice field — though it’s not Roquan Smith.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Dane Cruikshank looks to his left as he runs as a member of the Titans.

The Bears activated Dane Cruikshank off the Non-Football Injury list Tuesday.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photos

Safety Dane Cruikshank, who was limited in the offseason program and began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list, was activated on Tuesday morning, hours before the team’s first padded practice at Halas Hall.

Cruikshank doesn’t figure to start — Eddie Jackson and rookie Jaquan Brisker will —but he could be an important special teams piece for the Bears. He played at least 200 snaps on kicking downs in all three of his healthy seasons with the Titans. In 2021, he played 62 percent of the team’s special teams plays.

A former fifth-round pick from Arizona, the 27-year-old Cruikshank signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason. He started four career games for the Titans, all in 2021, and has one career interception, one forced fumble and 65 total tackles on his resume.

