The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Teven Jenkins stays with starters after ‘good first outing’

Perhaps more surprisingly: Larry Borom played right tackle with the first-teamers on Saturday instead of Riley Reiff.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, seen here as part of a pile Thursday, were playing with the Bears starters on Saturday.

Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Teven Jenkins was still taking snaps with the starters on Saturday, less than a week after the Bears moved him to right guard. Perhaps more surprisingly: Larry Borom played right tackle with the first-teamers on Saturday instead of Riley Reiff.

Reiff, whom the Bears gave a $3 million contract with at least $4.5 million in achievable bonuses, played left tackle with the second team.

“We’ll see where it is with him,” head coach MattEberflus said. “We’re working through that with the offensive line. It’s been a lot of pieces to the puzzle.”

He said Borom, who started eight games as a rookie last year, has “competition behind him.”

“We’ll see … if he can sustain that execution all the way through,” Eberflus said.

Jenkins— and not veteran Michael Schofield — started against the Seahawks on Thursday.

“You think about that for a second — coming there for a couple of days and then starting in there and on playing,” Eberflus said. “We were impressed. He did a nice job. … Now he’s got to continue to grow at the position. Like everybody else on the team, he’s got a lot to work on. But he had a good first outing in there.”

Injury report

Khalil Herbert left practice with an injury, while fellow running back Trestan Ebner, a rookie, sat out with the ankle injury suffered Thursday night.

Receivers Byron Pringle (quad), David Moore (lower leg) and Tajae Sharpe (undisclosed) remained out, as did cornerback Thomas Graham (hamstring). Veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad did not practice, either.

Big man INT

The highlight of practice came when defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who weighs 338 pounds, intercepted Justin Fields and returned the pass 80 yards for a touchdown. Eberflus praised the defenders for blocking.

“We all got blocks, stayed on our blocks — and he returned it all the way,” he said.

