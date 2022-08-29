The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 29, 2022
Tracker: Bears’ roster cuts underway ahead of Tuesday deadline

The team must get down to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. and began making moves Monday morning.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the field before a recent preseason game.

Poles is in his first season as an NFL general manager.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears are maneuvering to get their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. and got started by cutting four players Sunday and Monday.

The team waived offensive lineman Jean Delance with a non-football illness designation Sunday, then waived safety Jon Alexander, offensive lineman Corey Dublin and wide receiver Kevin Shaa on Monday to bring them down to 75 players.

Here’s a live tracker of who is leaving:
OFFENSE
OL Jean Delance
OL Corey Dublin
WR Kevin Shaa

DEFENSE
S Jon Alexander

Once the Bears finalize their roster Tuesday, it won’t actually be final. It’s a virtual certainty that they’ll pick up a few players cut by other teams. The most likely positions for that would on the offensive line and at cornerback and wide receiver.

The Bears also must keep injured wide receivers Byron Pringle and N’Keal Harry on the active roster Tuesday, but can put them on injured reserve after that if needed.

