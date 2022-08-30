Full Bears roster after cut to 53 players

There will still be some end-of-the roster maneuvering over the next few days, but the Bears have mostly settled who’s on the team heading into this season.

The team made its final preseason roster cuts Tuesday and now has 53 player as it scours the rest of the NFL’s waivers and releases to see if there’s anyone they want to add. It seems likely the Bears will look for help at cornerback, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Here is the roster:

OFFENSE (24)

Quarterback (2)

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Running back (5)

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

Khari Blasingame (fullback)

Jake Tonges (fullback)

Tight end (2)

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

Wide receiver (7)

Darnell Mooney

Byron Pringle

Velus Jones

Equanimeous St. Brown

N’Keal Harry

Dante Pettis

Tajae Sharpe

Offensive line (9)

Braxton Jones

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

Sam Mustipher

Teven Jenkins

Larry Borom

Riley Reiff

Ja’Tyre Carter

Zachary Thomas

DEFENSE (25)

Defensive tackle (4)

Justin Jones

Angelo Blackson

Khyiris Tonga

Mike Pennel

Defensive end (4)

Robert Quinn

Al-Quadin-Muhammad

Dominique Robinson

Trevis Gipson

Linebacker (6)

Roquan Smith

Nick Morrow

Matt Adams

Jack Sanborn

Joe Thomas

Caleb Johnson

Cornerback (6)

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Kindle Vildor

Lamar Jackson

Duke Shelley

Jaylon Jones

Safety (5)

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Dane Cruikshank

Elijah Hicks

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Cairo Santos

P Trenton Gill

LS Patrick Scales

INJURED RESERVE (1)

CB Tavon Young