Full Bears roster after cut to 53 players

There will still be some end-of-the roster maneuvering over the next few days, but the Bears have mostly settled who’s on the team heading into this season.
The team made its final preseason roster cuts Tuesday and now has 53 player as it scours the rest of the NFL’s waivers and releases to see if there’s anyone they want to add. It seems likely the Bears will look for help at cornerback, wide receiver and on the offensive line.
Here is the roster:
OFFENSE (24)
Quarterback (2)
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Running back (5)
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
Khari Blasingame (fullback)
Jake Tonges (fullback)
Tight end (2)
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
Wide receiver (7)
Darnell Mooney
Byron Pringle
Velus Jones
Equanimeous St. Brown
N’Keal Harry
Dante Pettis
Tajae Sharpe
Offensive line (9)
Braxton Jones
Cody Whitehair
Lucas Patrick
Sam Mustipher
Teven Jenkins
Larry Borom
Riley Reiff
Ja’Tyre Carter
Zachary Thomas
DEFENSE (25)
Defensive tackle (4)
Justin Jones
Angelo Blackson
Khyiris Tonga
Mike Pennel
Defensive end (4)
Robert Quinn
Al-Quadin-Muhammad
Dominique Robinson
Trevis Gipson
Linebacker (6)
Roquan Smith
Nick Morrow
Matt Adams
Jack Sanborn
Joe Thomas
Caleb Johnson
Cornerback (6)
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Kindle Vildor
Lamar Jackson
Duke Shelley
Jaylon Jones
Safety (5)
Eddie Jackson
Jaquan Brisker
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Dane Cruikshank
Elijah Hicks
SPECIALISTS (3)
K Cairo Santos
P Trenton Gill
LS Patrick Scales
INJURED RESERVE (1)
CB Tavon Young