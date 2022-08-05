Bears signing CB Davontae Harris

One day after working him out at Halas Hall, the Bears signed cornerback Davontae Harris to a one-year deal, a source confirmed Friday morning. The Illinois State alum is expected to add depth at a position where the Bears are still trying to determine one of their three starting cornerbacks.

The 5-11, 200-pounder was drafted in the fifth round by the Bengals four years ago. He’s started nine career games since, shuttling from the Bengals to the Broncos, Ravens, Chargers and 49ers all in his brief career. He started one game for the Chargers last year.

The Bears will play the majority of their snaps in the nickel package, putting three cornerbacks on the field. Jaylon Johnson is a lock to start in one spot. Rookie Kyler Gordon figures to, as well, either at nickelback or the opposite outside corner from Johnson. The Bears have been playing Kindle Vildor at outside corner and former Ravens nickelback Tavon Young in the slot during training camp.