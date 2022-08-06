The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Bears WR Byron Pringle out extended time with injury, but expected back for season opener

Pringle has been one of a few receivers in the mix for the No. 2 role behind Darnell Mooney.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle from an offseason practice at Halas Hal..

Pringle joined the Bears on a one-year contract after a breakout season with the Chiefs.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears will go without wide receiver Byron Pringle for a while because of a quad injury, but coach Matt Eberflus said he believes he’ll be back for the season opener.

Pringle, 28, has been thought to be one of the team’s top options at the position. He had career-highs in catches (42), yards (568) and touchdowns (five) for the Chiefs last season and signed a one-year, $4.1 million deal.

Darnell Mooney is the Bears’ most established receiver, but they’re eager to identify threats behind him. Pringle, rookie Velus Jones, N’Keal Harry and Equanimeous St. Brown are presumed to be the frontrunners in that race. However, in addition to Pringle getting hurt, Jones was out of practice Saturday with a day-to-day injury, and Harry got hurt during the session.

The Bears open the preseason August 13 against the Chiefs, but still have more than a month until their Sept. 11 season opener against the 49ers.

