Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears celebrate rainy day win with victory slide into the end zone

Led by QB Justin Fields, the Bears slid head-first past the goalposts and into an absolutely soaked end zone in celebration.

By  Matt Moore
 Updated  
merlin_108149388.jpg

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 celebrates after the Bears beat the San Francisco 49ers, 19 - 10, at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in a rain-soaked game at Soldier Field Sunday, the Bears celebrated by turning the end zone into a slip-and-slide.

Led by quarterback Justin Fields, Bears players slid head-first past the goalposts and into an absolutely soaked end zone in celebration.

Videos of the slide soon flooded social media, with fans delighting in the palpable joy of the Bears’ rainy day moves. The team’s official Twitter account shared the celebration footage writing, “Football is fun.”

The victory capped the end of a hard-fought game played amid torrential downpour that saturated the field with water — and even prompted FOX to break out virtual hashes and numbers in its broadcast.

The game also marked a positive debut for new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles and had fans feeling optimistic about the future of second-year quarterback Fields.

merlin_108150164.jpg

Chicago Bears players, including quarterback Justin Fields #1 (right) and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair #65 (center), celebrate after the Bears beat the San Francisco 49ers, 19 - 10, at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

