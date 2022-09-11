The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ defense leads the way in 19-10 win over 49ers to open season

Meanwhile, the offense showed a lot of the same problems that plagued it last season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith sacks 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in the season opener.

Roquan Smith and the Bears kept steady pressure on 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears pulled an upset in their season opener, winning Matt Eberflus’ debut as head coach 19-10 over the 49ers as rain-saturated Soldier Field.

While the defense was tenacious and the Bears beat a team that nearly went to the Super Bowl last season, there were still plenty of red flags on offense.

Quarterback Justin Fields finished 8 of 17 for 121 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception for an 85.7 passer rating. The Bears managed just 205 yards of total offense and benefited from a fumble recovery and an interception.

The most cutting insult to general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus is to point out how familiar the offense looked. The last thing these guys want is to be even remotely reminiscent of the era that preceded them.

But the truth hurts. This grimy, mud bath of a game featured all the same problems that plagued the Bears’ offense before, including shaky quarterback play. Opening the season with a victory is nice, but it’s going to be difficult to keep winning unless Fields and the offense make major improvements.

The Latest
White Sox manager Tony La Russa in Oakland.
White Sox
Tony La Russa “uncertain” to return to managing
La Russa feeling better but waits on doctors for clearance to resume duties
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man, 90, was shot July 2, 2022, in North Lawndale.
Crime
Man dies after being shot in Parkview earlier this month
Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22254527426467.jpg
Nation/World
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
By Associated Press
 
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the team’s loss to Georgia Southern.
College Sports
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start
Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years.
By Eric Olson | Associated Press
 
Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) tries to outrun Samford cornerback Kourtlan Marsh (1) after a catch during Saturday’s game.
College Sports
Georgia replaces Alabama at No. 1 in AP Top 25
Notre Dame is unranked for the first time since 2017.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 