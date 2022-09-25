The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears K Cairo Santos makes game-winner at gun

Santos told his coaches to put the ball at the left hash. That's just what Justin Fields did when he took a knee at the 12-yard line, setting up a 30-yard try with three seconds to play that Santos made to clinch a 23-20 win against the Texans.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears kicker Cairo Santos makes a game-winning field goal Sunday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When Roquan Smith intercepted Davis Mills with 70 seconds to play Sunday, Bears kicker Cairo Santos had a decision to make. Santos typically kicks his extra points from the right hash mark. A cross breeze during Sunday’s game, though, made him reconsider.

Santos told his coaches to put the ball at the left hash. That’s just what Justin Fields did when he took a knee at the 12-yard line, setting up a 30-yard try with three seconds to play that Santos made to clinch a 23-20 win against the Texans.

“It’s easy to kick from the left and just hit a straight ball,” Santos said. “So I just asked for a left hash kick and they got it. It takes all of us.”

That communication is a good sign from the Bears’ coaching staff. One of former head coach Matt Nagy’s most maddening losses came when, in a 2019 home game against the Chargers, Eddy Pineiro tried a 41-yard game-winning field goal from the left hash mark — and missed. He said later that his preference was to kick from the right hash.

Santos’ game-winner Sunday was his first since Thanksgiving Day last year, when he made a 28-yarder as time expired to beat the winless Lions.

“I kinda just had a feeling that this was one of those games that would come down to a big play in the end … ” he said. “From 30, I just had a feeling that, if Ii hit the ball well, the wind and all that wasn’t a factor.”

Lay flat

The Texans started a drive at their own 9 with 6:39 left in the game when running back Dameon Pierce took a handoff, was hit by cornerback Kindle Vildor and Al-Quadin Muhammad and fumbled. Bears linebacker Joe Thomas, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday, pounced on the ball. It squirted between his legs and into the arms of Texans right tackle Tytus Howard.

“I should have laid flat,” Thomas said. “I was on my knees a little bit. … Roquan made up for it. I can sleep better.”

Another pick

After going 30 games without an interception, Bears safety Eddie Jackson now has two in three games this season. Standing in the end zone, Jackson intercepted a Mills pass intended for Brandin Cooks on the last play of the first quarter. The pass was tipped into the air by cornerback Kindle Vildor and landed in his arms.

“That’s what happens when you hustle and play with intensity,” he said.

Jackson also forced a fumble.

This and that

  • Tight end Cole Kmet, who had no catches on two targets through the first two weeks, caught two of three passes for 40 yards.

“I knew it was gonna come at some point,” he said.

  • Receiver Byron Pringle, who left in the first quarter with a calf injury and did not return, had a walking boot on his right calf after the game.
  • The Bears continued their rotation of right guards Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins, though Patrick started for the first time.
