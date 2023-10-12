Bears predictions: Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s home game against the NFC North rival Vikings:

Rick Morrissey

Vikings, 21-17

I know, I know: The Bears are coming off their first victory of the season, the Vikings are bad and their best receiver, Justin Jefferson, is injured and won’t play Sunday. But Kirk Cousins is 7-4 against the Bears, and shouldn’t everyone be rooting for the first pick in next year’s draft? Season: 4-1.

Rick Telander

Bears, 28-25

Now we have no clue about this Bears team—two weeks of Justin Fields quality play against lousy defenses may be real or a giant tease. Let’s flip a coin. It says... He’s good to go! Season: 3-2.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 40-27

He who wants to be at the bottom of the Central cast the first stone. Season: 3-2.

Patrick Finley

Vikings, 35-34

Here are the passer ratings the Bears have allowed against starting quarterbacks this year: 123.2, 114.5, 127.3, 133.5 and 99.1. Cousins, who is second in the NFL in passing yards, is going to be dangerous even without Jefferson. Season: 4-1.

Jason Lieser

Bears, 29-26

The Vikings don’t have much else offensively without Jefferson, and he’s out. Look for the Bears to beat them for the first time since 2020. Season: 2-3.

Mark Potash

Bears, 26-23 (OT)

Fields and the Bears offense have surged against weak defenses the past two weeks, and now they get another one — the Vikings are 30th in the NFL in opponents’ passer rating (110.8). Season: 2-3.