The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears 40, Commanders 20: Justin Fields starts hot, finishes with flourish

The Bears ended their 14-game losing streak and moved to 1-4.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears 40, Commanders 20: Justin Fields starts hot, finishes with flourish
Justin Fields throws a pass against the Commanders.

Fields had the Bears ahead 27-3 in the second quarter, which was their biggest lead of the season.

AP Photos

LANDOVER, Md. — It would’ve been a small step almost anywhere else, but this was big for the Bears.

They finally won a game, beating the Commanders 40-20 on Thursday to snap a franchise-long 14-game losing streak that lasted almost a year. Quarterback Justin Fields hit a rough patch in the second half, but finished with a flourish to and end any thought of the Bears collapsing for the second game in a row.

He still has a long way to go, especially after his mostly quiet second half allowed the Commanders to creep back into the game, but he’s officially trending upwardly.

The Bears got the victory shortly after learning of the death of iconic linebacker Dick Butkus at 80. The Commanders held a moment of silence for the Hall of Famer before kickoff.

Rarely in his young career has Fields done more than give a sporadic impressive performance, and this season likely is his last chance to prove he can do it consistently. It’s just two games — and against just the Broncos and Commanders — but in a span of five days, Fields delivered the strongest back-to-back games of his career.

He completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards with four touchdown passes and no turnovers for a 125.3 passer rating. That’s good, but as the Commanders crept back into the game, he went 3 of 9 for 93 yards in the second half.

He went to Moore all night, which is exactly what the Bears have needed him to do, and Moore accounted for 230 of Fields’ passing yardage on eight catches and three of his touchdown passes.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Relief and a reprieve? Bears, Matt Eberflus snap 14-game skid
Justin Fields, DJ Moore lead Bears to 27-3 lead over Commanders at halftime
Dick Butkus was Chicago’s very own ‘maniac.’ And we loved him for it.
Dick Butkus a Bears legend for all generations
Bears’ inactives vs. Commanders: S Jaquan Brisker playing despite hamstring injury
Bears GM Ryan Poles: WR Chase Claypool ‘didn’t work out’
The Latest
A man illegally brought a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol on Wednesday, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers. The man returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail, a spokesperson for the state said Thursday. No one was hurt.
Crime
A man seeking Wisconsin’s governor illegally brought guns to the state Capitol — twice in one day
A man carrying a handgun approached security Wednesday. He was taken into custody and released. He returned after hours with a rifle. No one was hurt.
By Scott Bauer | Associated Press
 
Bears_Commanders_Football.jpg
Bears
Relief and a reprieve? Bears, Matt Eberflus snap 14-game skid
Three hundred and forty-six days after their last win, the Bears beat the Commanders on Thursday.
By Patrick Finley
 
casing.jpg
Crime
Man, 68, seriously wounded in Wicker Park shooting
He was near an alley about 4:45 p.m. when someone walked up to him and shot him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Migrants heading north line up to take a boat in Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama on Thursday. About 10,000 migrant encounters were registered at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday. More than 17,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August of 2022.
Immigration
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants as arrivals grow
Repatriation flights could begin shortly. An official said the deportations are ‘strict consequences’ the administration is pairing with expansion of pathways for migrants.
By Mark Stevenson | Associated PressMichael Balsamo | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Theaster Gates created a public art installation permanently on display at the Harold Washington Library Center.&nbsp;
Books
Chicago Public Library unveils public art piece taking on banned books
A new ‘Altar for the Unbanned’ encourages Chicago Public Library patrons to browse through about 500 banned books.
By Adora Namigadde | WBEZ
 