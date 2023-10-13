Bears honor Dick Butkus with patch

The Bears will honor Dick Butkus with a rare addition to their iconic uniform.

The team will wear a patch for the rest of the season honoring the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker who died Oct. 5 at his Malibu, Calif., home, at age 80. The navy patch is shaped like a football and is outlined in orange with white lacing. Butkus’ number 51 sits inside in the Bears’ jersey font.

The patch will reside on the Bears’ upper left chest.

The team’s jerseys already have a permanent tribute to founder George S. Halas on their sleeves. Halas died 40 years ago this month.

The Bears will honor Butkus throughout Sunday’s game against the Vikings. A tribute will be established near Gate 1, where the Bears will display his Hall of Fame bust and a replica locker. The team will hand out Butkus-themed buttons.

Butkus’ No. 51 will be painted at the 10-yard line on the north end of the field. He will also be memorialized with videos shown on the Soldier Field scoreboard.