Bears honor legend Dick Butkus throughout game vs. Vikings

Dick Butkus’ image was ubiquitous in Soldier Field as the Bears celebrated his life and career throughout the game. Butkus died Oct. 5 at 80.

Players wore a No. 51 patch on their jerseys, which they’ll do the rest of the season, and the Bears painted a No. 51 graphic on their sideline near the north end zone.

The team also set up a Butkus memorial inside the south entrance to the stadium that included his Hall of Fame bust, had various other memorabilia throughout the concourse and showed a video tribute during the first quarter.

Former Bears star Devin Hester wore a Butkus jersey for an interview from the sideline during a break in the first half.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” chairman George McCaskey said. “He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership.”

