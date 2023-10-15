The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears honor legend Dick Butkus throughout game vs. Vikings

The team wore No. 51 patches and painted his number on its sideline.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears honor legend Dick Butkus throughout game vs. Vikings
A photo of the Bears videoboard in the south end zone with a Dick Butkus tribute.

Butkus died Oct. 5 at 80.

Getty

Dick Butkus’ image was ubiquitous in Soldier Field as the Bears celebrated his life and career throughout the game. Butkus died Oct. 5 at 80.

Players wore a No. 51 patch on their jerseys, which they’ll do the rest of the season, and the Bears painted a No. 51 graphic on their sideline near the north end zone.

The team also set up a Butkus memorial inside the south entrance to the stadium that included his Hall of Fame bust, had various other memorabilia throughout the concourse and showed a video tribute during the first quarter.

Former Bears star Devin Hester wore a Butkus jersey for an interview from the sideline during a break in the first half.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” chairman George McCaskey said. “He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
As Bears’ pass rush struggles, veteran DE Frank Clark is available
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
Bears safety Eddie Jackson active vs. Vikings
Bears WR Darnell Mooney can capitalize on DJ Moore’s explosive performance
3 keys for Bears in Week 6 game vs. Vikings
Bears CB Kyler Gordon will play Sunday
The Latest
Loyola’s first-year head coach Beau Desherow guides the Ramblers through drills during practice in August.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 8 in high school football
The Mount Carmel-Loyola showdown, football’s resurgence, another conference merger and some Joliet history.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Amundsen’s Ryan McMunn (4) tackles Clark’s Marquise Hightower (17).
High School Football
High school football schedule for Week 9
The complete area football schedule for the final week of the regular season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Frank Clark when he played for the Chiefs during their 2019 championship season.
Bears
As Bears’ pass rush struggles, veteran DE Frank Clark is available
Clark, 30, had five sacks for the Chiefs last season and was there when GM Ryan Poles was on staff.
By Jason Lieser
 
Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, raises his fist in memory of his dad at a bears tailgate in honor of former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus at Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier, Sunday, October 15, 2023. Family, friends and Bears fans celebrated the life of former Bears Linebacker Dick Butkus who died October 5, 2023 at the age of 80. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
News
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
More than 50 Bears fans joined Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, to celebrate his father’s life and career at the Billy Goat Tavern Sunday.
By Phyllis Cha
 
DePaul and Iowa will play an exhibition women’s basketball game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
College Sports
Iowa and DePaul hope outdoor women’s basketball game could set attendance record
If all goes as planned, Sunday’s game at Kinnick Stadium would break the women’s basketball all-time attendance record of 29,619, set by Connecticut and Oklahoma in the 2002 NCAA championship game at San Antonio’s Alamodome.
By Associated Press
 