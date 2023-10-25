The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach: QB Justin Fields’ injury is ‘progressing’

Fields is progressing in his return from a dislocated right thumb but remains “week-to-week,” coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears coach: QB Justin Fields’ injury is ‘progressing’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and GM Ryan Poles walk off the field Sunday.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and GM Ryan Poles walk off the field Sunday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is improving in his return from a dislocated right thumb but remains “week-to-week,” coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

“He’s doing everything he can to progress, and it is progressing.” Eberflus said.

On Monday, Eberflus ruled him out for Sunday’s Chargers game but reiterated then that the Bears still believed Fields would be able to avoid surgery and a trip to injured reserve. An IR stint would keep him out for a minimum four more games.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start. He led the Bears to a 30-12 win against the Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field. Fields wore a small brace on his right hand on the sideline and was able to sign autographs with it on.

Fields hurt his thumb when he was sacked in the third quarter against the Vikings. The Bears need Fields to have the strength to grip a football before he can begin testing his pain tolerance.

Starting left tackle Braxton Jones returned to practice Wednesday in a limited manner, his first step toward playing after going on injured reserve with a neck injury. Jones has 21 days to return to game action or go back to IR.

“When he feels like he’s ready and the trainers say he’s good to go, and we look at it as coaches, we’ll give him the green light,” Eberflus said.

Jones took on added importance when right tackle Darnell Wright missed practice. Wright played against the Raiders despite an aching left shoulder and a toe injury.

“He’s working through that this week and we’ll see where he is,” Eberflus said. “I just commend him for gutting it through.”

More injuries

Jaquan Brisker, who avoided a head injury late against the Raiders, missed practice with an illness. Fellow safety Eddie Jackson was limited with the foot injury that has bothered him since Week 2.

Guard Nate Davis, who has a high ankle sprain, and cornerback Terell Smith, who has been out with mononucleosis, both missed practice and are out against the Chargers.

This and that

Chargers edge rusher and former Bear Khalil Mack got a veteran rest day. Tight end Gerald Everett (hip) and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) didn’t practice, either. Quarterback Justin Herbert practiced in full but is nursing a left finger injury.

• Defensive end Khalid Kareem, who is on IR with a hip injury, returned to practice.

• Backup center/guard Dan Feeney (knee) was limited. 

• The Bears are teaming with The Salvation Army for their annual coat drive. Coats can be dropped off at Jewel-Osco.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent earning fans as he overcomes undrafted ‘scarlet letter’
Bears still haven’t replaced Khalil Mack
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness
Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll
Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy should stay conservative with QB Tyson Bagent vs. Chargers
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 