Bears coach: QB Justin Fields’ injury is ‘progressing’

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is improving in his return from a dislocated right thumb but remains “week-to-week,” coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

“He’s doing everything he can to progress, and it is progressing.” Eberflus said.

On Monday, Eberflus ruled him out for Sunday’s Chargers game but reiterated then that the Bears still believed Fields would be able to avoid surgery and a trip to injured reserve. An IR stint would keep him out for a minimum four more games.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start. He led the Bears to a 30-12 win against the Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field. Fields wore a small brace on his right hand on the sideline and was able to sign autographs with it on.

Fields hurt his thumb when he was sacked in the third quarter against the Vikings. The Bears need Fields to have the strength to grip a football before he can begin testing his pain tolerance.

Starting left tackle Braxton Jones returned to practice Wednesday in a limited manner, his first step toward playing after going on injured reserve with a neck injury. Jones has 21 days to return to game action or go back to IR.

“When he feels like he’s ready and the trainers say he’s good to go, and we look at it as coaches, we’ll give him the green light,” Eberflus said.

Jones took on added importance when right tackle Darnell Wright missed practice. Wright played against the Raiders despite an aching left shoulder and a toe injury.

“He’s working through that this week and we’ll see where he is,” Eberflus said. “I just commend him for gutting it through.”

More injuries

Jaquan Brisker, who avoided a head injury late against the Raiders, missed practice with an illness. Fellow safety Eddie Jackson was limited with the foot injury that has bothered him since Week 2.

Guard Nate Davis, who has a high ankle sprain, and cornerback Terell Smith, who has been out with mononucleosis, both missed practice and are out against the Chargers.

This and that

Chargers edge rusher and former Bear Khalil Mack got a veteran rest day. Tight end Gerald Everett (hip) and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) didn’t practice, either. Quarterback Justin Herbert practiced in full but is nursing a left finger injury.

• Defensive end Khalid Kareem, who is on IR with a hip injury, returned to practice.

• Backup center/guard Dan Feeney (knee) was limited.

