Bears downgrade C Lucas Patrick to questionable vs. Chargers, raising o-line concerns

The Bears downgraded center Lucas Patrick to questionable with a back injury Sunday, sparking major uncertainty on the offensive line heading into a game against the Chargers. Patrick practiced in full all week and was not on the injury report, but appears to have had a back injury flare up.

If Patrick can’t play, the Bears likely would start veteran Dan Feeney or second-year lineman Doug Kramer in his place. They traded a sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Feeney shortly before the season, but he has played just two snaps on offense. Kramer was a sixth-round pick in 2022, but missed his entire rookie season with an injury and made his NFL debut last week with two snaps on offense against the Raiders.

Center has been a problematic spot for the Bears, who initially wanted to move Cody Whitehair to that spot from left guard. Whitehair had problems with errant snaps, leading the team to reinstate Patrick as its starter.

With right guard Nate Davis out with a sprained ankle, the Bears hoped to proceed with Whitehair at left guard, Patrick at center and Teven Jenkins at right guard.

Starting left tackle Braxton Jones remains on injured reserve with a neck injury, so Larry Borom is filling in for him. Right tackle Darnell Wright has a shoulder injury, but is playing through it.

