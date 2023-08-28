Source: Bears land former Sandburg HS standout Dan Feeney from Dolphins for 6th-round pick

The Bears traded a sixth-round pick for Dolphins offensive lineman Dan Feeney, a source said, giving them much-needed depth as they deal with multiple injuries.

At 29, Feeney becomes one of the oldest and most experienced players on the team. He has played 96 career games, including 64 starts, and started two of the 17 games he played for the Jets last season.

The Dolphins gave Feeney a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, with all but $100,000 of it guaranteed. The Bears, who were 10th in the NFL in salary-cap space Monday at $16.4 million, will inherit that contract.

Feeney starred at Sandburg High School in Orland Park before going on to Indiana and becoming a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2017.

The Bears need as much help as they can get on the offensive line. Starting left guard Teven Jenkins is in question for the season opener Sept. 10 with a leg injury.

Cody Whitehair was supposed to move to center this season, but is back at guard because of a hand injury. Lucas Patrick, who could be a fill-in at guard or center, also has dealt with an injury in training camp. Right guard Nate Davis has been out quite a bit in the preseason as well.

Davis, Whitehair and Patrick should be fine for Week 1, a source said, but the Bears are looking for depth that will get them through the season. Feeney has played guard and center in his six-year career.

