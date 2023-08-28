The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Source: Bears land former Sandburg HS standout Dan Feeney from Dolphins for 6th-round pick

Feeney, primarily a guard, gives the Bears some help behind injured starters Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Source: Bears land former Sandburg HS standout Dan Feeney from Dolphins for 6th-round pick
A photo of Dan Feeney blocking when he played for the Dolphins.

Feeney played at Sandburg High School in Orland Park and was a 2017 third-round pick by the Chargers.

AP Photos

The Bears traded a sixth-round pick for Dolphins offensive lineman Dan Feeney, a source said, giving them much-needed depth as they deal with multiple injuries.

At 29, Feeney becomes one of the oldest and most experienced players on the team. He has played 96 career games, including 64 starts, and started two of the 17 games he played for the Jets last season.

The Dolphins gave Feeney a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, with all but $100,000 of it guaranteed. The Bears, who were 10th in the NFL in salary-cap space Monday at $16.4 million, will inherit that contract.

Feeney starred at Sandburg High School in Orland Park before going on to Indiana and becoming a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2017.

The Bears need as much help as they can get on the offensive line. Starting left guard Teven Jenkins is in question for the season opener Sept. 10 with a leg injury.

Cody Whitehair was supposed to move to center this season, but is back at guard because of a hand injury. Lucas Patrick, who could be a fill-in at guard or center, also has dealt with an injury in training camp. Right guard Nate Davis has been out quite a bit in the preseason as well.

Davis, Whitehair and Patrick should be fine for Week 1, a source said, but the Bears are looking for depth that will get them through the season. Feeney has played guard and center in his six-year career.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Money well spent? Bears GM Ryan Poles is counting on highest-paid players to make difference
Tyson Bagent beat out P.J. Walker, but was it enough to make him the Bears’ No. 2 QB?
Bears rookie DT Gervon Dexter eager to prove people wrong
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s getting cut?
GM Ryan Poles not letting guaranteed money shape Bears roster
Bears cutting former Raiders 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood
The Latest
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon gave up four earned runs to the Brewers on Monday.
Cubs
Cubs’ ‘brand of baseball’ missing in loss to division-leading Brewers
The Cubs sunk to five games back of the Brewers.
By Maddie Lee
 
police lights
Crime
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on armed robberies
A reporter and photographer for Univision Chicago had a camera, two bags containing equipment and a personal backpack stolen. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mark Meadows was Donald Trump’s final chief of staff. He was charged in Georgia with participating, along with Trump, in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Meadows argues that his actions fell within the scope of his work as a federal official, and he therefore should be tried in federal court.
Nation/World
Trump chief of staff Meadows denies 2 allegations in Georgia indictment as he takes witness stand
Mark Meadows’ lawyers argue that his actions around the 2020 election fell within his duties as a federal official.
By Kate Brumback | Associated Press
 
Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, left, is joined by Joe Wurzelbacher, also known as “Joe the Plumber,” right, at a rally at Bowling Green University in Ohio in October 2008. Wurzelbacher parlayed his fame into a run for Congress and wrote a book.
Obituaries
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax proposals during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
Samuel Wurzelbacher, whose middle name was Joseph, became a media sensation in 2008 when he asked candidate Barack Obama about his tax plan. GOP Sen. John McCain referred to him in a presidential debate.
By John Seewer | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 dead, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
The men, 41 and 36, suffered gunshot wounds about 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 5th Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 