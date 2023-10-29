The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles anticipates ‘fairly quiet’ trade deadline amid uncertainty

The biggest questions are whether cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be dealt and whether the Bears will add defensive line talent.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears GM Ryan Poles anticipates ‘fairly quiet’ trade deadline amid uncertainty
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Poles traded linebacker Roquan Smith away and traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline last year.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Plenty can change before the trade deadline Tuesday, but general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t planning a serious shakeup going into the Bears’ game at the Chargers on Sunday.

The Bears have two players in the final season of their rookie contracts, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, but Poles has spoken highly of both of them and is incentivized to keep them. The team also has been mentioned as a logical destination for Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

“As it sits right now, I think it’s going to be fairly quiet for us,” Poles said on ESPN 1000’s pre-game show. “But at the same we’re going to be opportunistic in taking information and seeing [whether] it works for our organization both short term and long term.”

Poles inherited four key players who would be up for extensions in his first two years on the job: linebacker Roquan Smith, who was in consideration last year, and 2020 picks Johnson, Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. He traded Smith to the Ravens this time last year after making little headway on negotiations and signed Kmet to a four-year, $50 million extension in July.

Johnson has seemed like an obvious piece of the Bears’ future, and Poles said in the offseason he hoped “he’s a guy that we get to keep here for a while,” but Johnson has repeatedly expressed uncertainty about where he stands. He said last week he was making no assumption about whether the Bears would unload him.

“Everybody wants respect, but ... can the team and the player find common ground that makes sense all the way around?” Poles said of Johnson. “We want to retain homegrown talent. That’s important. But it takes two sides to make something happen.”

At the deadline last season, Poles traded Smith and traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. He sent Claypool to the Dolphins for a late-round pick after just 10 games.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Lucas Patrick active for Chargers game
Saints’ QB Derek Carr roughs up Colts in 38-27 victory
Bears downgrade C Lucas Patrick to questionable vs. Chargers, raising O-line concerns
Polling Place: Here are your picks for the World Series and Sunday’s Bears-Chargers game
3 keys for Bears in Week 8 game vs. Chargers
Bears developed unheralded Tyson Bagent into viable NFL QB, but he brought natural composure
The Latest
Kansas players celebrate with fans after their upset win over Oklahoma.
College Sports
Kansas, K-State enter college football Top 25
Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes, distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan after the Bulldogs walloped Florida on Saturday.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
merlin_11073435.jpg
Politics
Obama team reuniting in Chicago to mark 15th anniversary of historic presidential win
The former president will be interviewed by the hosts of “Pod Save America” during the first-of-its-kind reunion, which is expected to draw thousands of Obamaworld veterans.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
Lions hope Jared Goff rebounds vs. Raiders on Monday night
When they lived up to the hype with a 5-1 start this year, Goff had a lot to do with it, throwing for 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Bears center Lucas Patrick snaps the ball against the Bucs last month.
Bears
Bears’ Lucas Patrick active for Chargers game
Earlier Sunday, the Bears said he was questionable because of a back injury. Patrick will at least test his back closer to kickoff.
By Patrick Finley
 
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins stand on the field during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Vikings top Packers 24-10, but lose QB Kirk Cousins to injury
Cousins has never missed a game because of injury in his 12-year career. He did sit out a game at Green Bay during the 2021 season because of a positive COVID-19 test.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 