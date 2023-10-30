The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ injured reserve situation tight with 9 games left

If everyone returned from IR, the Bears already are at their limit.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Khalil Herbert after a game.

Herbert has been on IR with a sprained ankle the last three games.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As the Bears try to gauge injuries to quarterback Justin Fields, right guard Nate Davis and safety Eddie Jackson, it’s likely there was little consideration to putting them on injured reserve. That’s because the Bears might already be at the NFL limit.

Left tackle Braxton Jones, who is still in his 21-day practice window, and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem were the fourth and fifth players the team designated to return from IR. They currently have running back Khalil Herbert, cornerback Josh Blackwell and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on IR, and if they all come back, that would push the Bears to the league maximum of eight returns.

That would mean anyone else who goes on IR would be out for the season.

Fields (dislocated thumb) and Davis (sprained ankle) have missed two games and are in question for Sunday at the Saints. The Bears have a quick turnaround after that for a Thursday night home game against the Panthers.

The team already has brought Kareem, cornerback Kyler Gordon, guard Teven Jenkins, and center Doug Kramer back, in addition to designating Jones to return.

