Bears put RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve

The Bears are putting running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve after he hurt his ankle last week against the Commanders. The move will keep Herbert, the team’s starter, away for the next four games.

Herbert was injured while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears are down to fourth-string tailback D’Onta Foreman for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Rookie Roschon Johnson has a concussion and Travis Homer has a hamstring problem. Both have been ruled out for Sunday. Darrynton Evans, whom the Bears signed off the Dolphins practice squad on Monday, will be their second-stringer.

The Bears also put receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on IR with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Nathan Peterman re-signed after the Bears cut him a week ago.

The Bears figure to activate cornerback Kyler Gordon off IR in time for Sunday’s game. They could make that move on Saturday.

