The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: All I can do in face of pressure is focus more

In the midst of a franchise-worst 14 game losing streak, coach Matt Eberflus understands the pressure surrounding him as the Bears prepare to play the Commanders on Thursday night.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears coach Matt Eberflus: All I can do in face of pressure is focus more
Broncos_Bears_Football.jpg

Bears coach Matt Eberflus answers questions Sunday.

AP Photos

In the midst of a franchise-worst 14 game losing streak, coach Matt Eberflus knows the pressure surrounding him as the Bears prepare to play the Commanders on Thursday night.

“I’ve been doing this 32 years, so I understand the business,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “But I understand that to do it right you got to focus on your job, and you got to focus on right here, right now. So, you can think about a lot of different things that’s going to do nobody good. You can focus on your job and where your feet are right now. Our sole focus is on Washington.”

Eberflus is 3-18 as a head coach, the worst mark in Bears history. After gutting their roster last year, the Bears were expected to be competitive this season. Instead, they’re one of two winless teams. Eberflus’ decision to go for it on fourth-and-inches Sunday rather than kick a field goal failed, and the Bears fell short of their first win since Oct. 24.

The McCaskey family has never fired a coach midseason. Doing so this season would be complicated, given the Bears don’t have a defensive coordinator and their offensive coordinator has posted one good game all season.

Eberflus said that the Bears were still in the process of bringing “a bunch of new guys” together. That’s worthy of a healthy dose of side-eye, given the team has already played four games after a full offseason program, training camp and preseason games. He claimed the Bears “took a big step in the right direction last week” and have “got to take another big step this week.”

Asked if he’s received assurances from Bears brass that they agree with his assertion of progress, Eberflus said he felt supported.

“I haven’t talked to anybody about any of those things,” he said. “I feel the support and we’re just focused on Washington.”

Eberflus said the slump has made the Bears more focused and more determined.

That’s all I know,” he said. “That’s all you can do. You can do it one practice at a time, one rep at a time, and it’ll crack. That’s in our preparation. That’s in our focus. And that’s in our determination.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields faces ideal next test vs. Commanders
Bears rule out Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson
Justin Fields and the Bears found an identity — or was it just the Broncos?
Aside from everything being terrible, don’t you just love Chicago sports?
Bears QB Justin Fields: Chase Claypool ‘messed up’
Halas Intrigue podcast: What’s going on, exactly?
The Latest
fields___2023_10_03T114503.947.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields faces ideal next test vs. Commanders
We’re long past turning aberrations into celebrations with Bears QBs. Fields must show he can sustain what he did in the first three quarters last week, and while the Commanders aren’t great, their defense is a level above the Broncos.
By Jason Lieser
 
Michael Jordan looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500.
Bulls
Michael Jordan joins Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans
Forbes announced that Jordan, with a net worth of $3 billion, became the first professional athlete to join the list.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson warm up during training camp.
Bears
Bears rule out Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson
Safety Eddie Jackson will miss his third straight game with a foot injury Thursday night, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss his second consecutive start with a hamstring problem.
By Patrick Finley
 
Torrey Craig and DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
New forward on the block Torrey Craig knows Bulls have lacked toughness
Sure, he went third person on Wednesday when discussing the toughness and winning attitude he was hoping to bring to the roster, and that starts with players being open with expressing their feelings. Training camp is a good place to build those habits.
By Joe Cowley
 
Joyce Chapman, a longtime Far South Side community activist and a former member of the Chicago Board of Education, died Sept. 27, 2023.
Obituaries
Joyce Chapman, longtime Far South Side activist, dies at 67
“My mom would say to us, ‘Community work may not financially pay you what you feel like you should be paid, but it pays your soul,’” one of Ms. Chapman’s daughters said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 