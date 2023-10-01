Bears skid at 14 games after ‘heartbreaker’

The Bears’ franchise-record 14-game losing streak marches on.

Sunday, minutes after the most improbable of the 14 — the Bears led by 21 late in the third quarter — players tried to put a brave face on.

“Am I stunned? Yes …” receiver DJ Moore said. “This one is a heartbreaker.”

Rookie receiver Tyler Scott can sense the frustration.

“You work hard to go out and put your best foot forward. …” he said. “It’s definitely frustrating, for sure, just wanting to win — and wanting it bad.”

Neither quibbled with coach Matt Eberflus’ decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 with about three minutes to play rather than kicking a go-ahead field goal. Khalil Herbert was stuffed on a read-option handoff.

“I love the decision,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “It shows Coach has trust in us to convert on that and in that situation. And you know, we’ve just got to execute.”

Tight end Cole Kmet said that Eberflus is “going to do that 10 out of 10 times” and the players are all for it.

“That’s something we want to put on our shoulders,” he said.

Eberflus has talked about wanting to be aggressive in such situations. Sunday, it bit him — hard.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn said he didn’t think the decision was an affront to the Bears’ defense, which would have then been tasked with protecting a three-point lead.

“You have an opportunity to seal the game right there. …” Sanborn said. “That’s what guys appreciate, the aggressive(ness) … We’re not going in here to just kick a field goal. We’re going in here to win.”

Details, details

Bears offensive players were flagged four times on their final two drives. Tight end Marcedes Lewis and right tackle Darnell Wright were whistled for holding; left tackle Larry Borom for a false start; and quarterback Justin Fields for intentional grounding.

“I think that was our discipline at the end … too many penalties collectively,” Kmet said. “We can’t have those. … I think that’s the different between winning and losing.”

Seventeen of the Bears’ 28 penalties this year have been by an offensive player.

This and that

• The Bears doubled their season-long sack total when defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and defensive end Dominique Robinson combined to sack Russell Wilson. The Bears now have two sacks, the fewest in the NFL.

• Moore had a season-high eight catches and 131 yards.

• Running back Khalil Herbert had 23 carries for 93 yards entering Sunday’s game and posted 18 for 103 against the hapless Broncos defense.

