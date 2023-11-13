Bears ‘need more time’ before deciding on QB Justin Fields starting vs. Lions

Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced Monday with his injured throwing hand lightly taped and appears to be on track to return Sunday when the Bears visit the Lions, but coach Matt Eberflus was noncommittal.

“We just need more time,” he said. “We need team work [in practice]. We need that and we’ll eventually get there. We’re just not there right now.”

Eberflus said practice Monday was limited to individual drills and the Bears will resume 11-on-11 work Wednesday.

Fields missed four games since dislocating his thumb Oct. 15, and the Bears have started undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent in his place. They listed Fields as doubtful, rather than out, the last two games as he progressed.

Fields was up and down before the injury. He put up monster games statistically against the Broncos and Commanders, but was struggling against the Vikings in his last start. In total, he has completed 61.7% of his passes, averaged 200.2 yards, thrown 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions and put up a 91.6 passer rating. He also has run for 237 yards and a touchdown.

If he comes back this week, the next four games are against the Lions (14th in opponent passer rating), Vikings (19th), Lions (14th) and Browns (second).

The Bears went 2-2 in Bagent’s starts, beating the Raiders and Panthers but losing to the Chargers and Saints. In five games, including playing against the Vikings when Fields exited, he has completed 65.7% of his passes, thrown for 859 yards, thrown three touchdown passes and six interceptions and posted a 71.4 passer rating.

