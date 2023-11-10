Bears QB Justin Fields progressing, but no word on status for Lions game next week

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wants to take at least the weekend before announcing whether quarterback Justin Fields will return Nov. 19 against the Lions.

“All the guys that are going through the injury deal right now are working with our guys to get back, and he’s no different than anybody else,” Eberflus said Friday. “I have no other update than that.”

Eberflus did not say whether Fields has been medically cleared. He said Wednesday he had not been.

Fields has been out since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand Oct. 15 against the Vikings. The Bears listed him as doubtful for each of the last two games and made him inactive both times, though Eberflus indicated he wanted to play against the Panthers.

“All the guys always push me to play,” he said “It’s always up to the trainers.”

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent finished the Vikings game and made four starts in his place. He has completed 65.7% of his passes, thrown for 859 yards and thrown three touchdown passes against six interceptions for a 71.4 passer rating. The Bears went 2-2 in his starts.

In his six starts, Fields completed 61.7% of his passes, threw for 1,201 yards and had 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions for a 91.6 passer rating. He also rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown.

