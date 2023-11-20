Blindside hit on Lucas Patrick draws Matt Eberflus’ ire

Bears center Lucas Patrick played only 35 snaps against the Lions on Sunday after suffering a back injury. Patrick initially was injured in the first quarter when he was blindsided by a Lions player while chasing safety Tracy Walker, who had recovered what he thought was a fumble by Cole Kmet, who had been ruled down on a three-yard reception. Eberflus said the Bears turned that play in to the league office for review.

“The play was blown down and then Lucas was pursuing and ended up getting hit, and that’s unfortunate,” Eberflus said. “I talked to the ref about it, we discussed it and we’ll leave it at that. We’ll see what they say.”

With Patrick out, Dan Feeney replaced him and played the final 40 snaps. Cody Whitehair, who has started at center and guard for the Bears, is exclusively a back-up at guard.

“You can only prep once center to back up and Feeney was the guy to do that,” Eberflus said. “He obviously has experience at that position and then Cody was gonna back up the guard spots.”