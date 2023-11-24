Bears predictions: Week 12 at Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Monday night in Minneapolis:

Rick Morrissey

Vikings, 23-20: The Bears are coming off a tough road loss in which they outplayed the Lions most of the game. Now they’re at home against the hot, but not-that-mighty Vikes. A case could be made for an uplifting victory. By why potentially spoil a good thing — the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft? Season: 9-2.

Rick Telander

Bears, 27-24: It seems there have been endless make-or-break, must-win games for the Bears this season. Kirk Cousins is gone, Justin Fields is healthy, so we really mean it this time. Silence that damn Viking horn! Season: 7-4.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 24-20: Winning one more game than they did last season begins right now for the Bears. Not to save anyone’s job or position, but to at least say going into next season, “At least we showed growth.” Whatever that means. Season: 7-4.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 23-21: If Fields plays as well as he did last week, the Bears should score enough to win. Their defense needs to answer the bell after gagging away the win in Detroit. Season: 8-3.

Jason Lieser

Vikings, 25-23: This is an intriguing matchup of defensive play callers between Bears coach Matt Eberflus and Vikings coordinator Brian Flores. Flores won that battle decisively last time they played. Season: 6-5.

Mark Potash

Vikings, 24-23: The Bears are a better team than they were in Week 6 when they lost to the Vikings 19-13 at Soldier Field. But so are the Vikings, who have won two of three without Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson. Season: 6-5.