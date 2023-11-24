The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 12 at Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Monday night in Minneapolis:

By  Patrick FinleyMark PotashJason LieserRick TelanderRick Morrissey and Scoop Jackson
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 12 at Vikings
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison runs against the Bears last month.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Monday night in Minneapolis:

Rick Morrissey

Vikings, 23-20: The Bears are coming off a tough road loss in which they outplayed the Lions most of the game. Now they’re at home against the hot, but not-that-mighty Vikes. A case could be made for an uplifting victory. By why potentially spoil a good thing — the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft? Season: 9-2.

Rick Telander

Bears, 27-24: It seems there have been endless make-or-break, must-win games for the Bears this season. Kirk Cousins is gone, Justin Fields is healthy, so we really mean it this time. Silence that damn Viking horn!  Season: 7-4.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 24-20: Winning one more game than they did last season begins right now for the Bears. Not to save anyone’s job or position, but to at least say going into next season, “At least we showed growth.” Whatever that means. Season: 7-4.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 23-21: If Fields plays as well as he did last week, the Bears should score enough to win. Their defense needs to answer the bell after gagging away the win in Detroit. Season: 8-3.

Jason Lieser

Vikings, 25-23: This is an intriguing matchup of defensive play callers between Bears coach Matt Eberflus and Vikings coordinator Brian Flores. Flores won that battle decisively last time they played. Season: 6-5.

Mark Potash

Vikings, 24-23: The Bears are a better team than they were in Week 6 when they lost to the Vikings 19-13 at Soldier Field. But so are the Vikings, who have won two of three without Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson. Season: 6-5.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields did right thing on third-down shot
NFL making flex scheduling inflexible
Bears say they’re ready for Vikings WR Justin Jefferson — if he plays
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman still hampered by shin and ankle injury
New bar for Bears QB Justin Fields? Leave GM Ryan Poles ‘absolutely blown away’
Bears’ defense vows to ‘turn pain into passion’ and respond vs. Vikings
The Latest
At least 200 people rallied in Water Tower Plaza on Friday against violence in the Gaza Strip.
Israel-Hamas War
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on Mag Mile to draw attention to Israel-Hamas war
Many attendees said terms of a four-day cease-fire in the Israeli bombardment of Hamas weren’t enough to end the long-term misery either.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Animator Max Fleischer and his creation Betty Boop in the early 1930s.
Theater
Who was Betty Boop? New stage musical in Chicago tells a tale of the timeless cartoon creation
Almost 100 years after Max Fleischer created the character, she remains a wildly popular slice of American pop culture.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Jasmine Amy Rogers, who is playing Betty Boop in “Boop: The Musical.”
Theater
Veteran Broadway team crafts ‘Boop! The Musical’ as a love story for a new age
Two-time Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell tapped Jasmine Amy Rogers for the lead role in the world-premiere musical at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Bears’ Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields did right thing on third-down shot
The offensive coordinator defended quarterback Justin Fields’ decision to throw deep to receiver Tyler Scott on third-and-9 with about three minutes left and a five-point lead Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Corey Perry missed his second consecutive game Friday against the Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Corey Perry still absent from Blackhawks, but Luke Richardson hopes to ‘give updates soon’
Perry will miss his second consecutive game Friday against the Maple Leafs.
By Ben Pope
 