Improved Bears defense ‘gonna be something to watch’

Even while showing signs of progress in Matt Eberflus’ second season, the Bears’ defense struggled with takeaways — the “T” in H.I.T.S. in case you forgot.

The defense had just nine takeaways in the first 10 games of the season, and four of those were in garbage time. But after intercepting Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs four times in a 12-10 victory on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Bears’ defense has seven interceptions in the last two games, and they all have mattered.

The sudden bonanza has been so great, Eberflus might be getting a little greedy. When asked about the Bears’ offense imploding after Jaylon Johnson’s interception near the sideline and 19-yard return in the second quarter Monday night, Eberflus said that Johnson should have had a bigger return in the first place.

“The interception should have been a great return,” Eberflus said. “The guys did a good job [setting it up]. We know that’s a wall return up the numbers. Really good block by [safety] Eddie Jackson on the intended receiver. And there were a couple of other blocks. Maine [linebacker Tremaine Edmunds] was in position. [Jaquan] Brisker was in position for that wall return. And Jaylon has got to take that thing right up the sideline there. You take it up the numbers so you have the ability to bend it and have more space. So that’s No. 1. We should have had it in a better position for our offense.”

That’s how good Eberflus is feeling about his defense right now. The Bears sacked Dobbs twice, had nine quarterback hits and held the Vikings to 242 yards on 51 plays — 4.7 yards per play. They Bears are now ninth in the NFL in yards allowed this season (318.5 per game)

It was the second consecutive game the Bears’ defense looked significantly improved against a playoff-contending opponent. But after collapsing in the final 4:15 against the Lions last week in a 31-26 loss, the Bears survived this time.

They allowed an eight-play, 77-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter — with Dobbs’ 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson giving the Vikings a 10-9 lead with 5:54 to play. But the Bears’ offense responded with a 10-play, 66-yard drive to win it on Cairo Santos’ 30-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play.

“After last week, we wanted to do the same thing and just stick the knife in ‘em,” Jackson said. “Overall, I feel like we played lights-out.”

The Bears’ defensive resurgence starts up front — and to a degree coincides with the addition of defensive end Montez Sweat, who had 1.5 sacks in his fourth game since being acquired in a trade with the Commanders. The Bears had nine quarterback hits against Dobbs on Monday night. They had eight against the Lions’ Jared Goff last week.

“We’re getting the chemistry going,” Jackson said. “We’ve got everything working. Back end, we’re covering guys. Front — we’re getting a rush and pressure [on] the quarterback. Guys are playing tight coverage. Good things happen when you do that.”

The Bears have a rematch against the Lions — who are second in yards, seventh in points — Dec. 10 at Soldier Field. After that, they finish with four middling-at-best offenses — the Browns (20th in yards, 15th in points), Cardinals (24th/25th, but with Kyler Murray back from an injury), Falcons (16th/22nd) and Packers (18th/17th). So the opportunity to build on their momentum is there.

“I like where our defense is right now in a lot of ways,” Eberflus said. “The guys are coming together — you can certainly feel that. Everybody can feel that. And it’s gonna be something to watch in the next five games.”