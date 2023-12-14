The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Eddie Jackson: ‘Licking my chops’ to face Joe Flacco

Jackson is ready for Browns quarterback Joe Flacco to try to throw deep.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ Eddie Jackson: ‘Licking my chops’ to face Joe Flacco
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Bears safety Eddie Jackson runs against the Lions.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson is ready for Browns quarterback Joe Flacco to try to throw deep.

“I go in licking my chops,” the Bears’ free safety said this week. “Hey, look, that ball is going to be in the air.”

Flacco is always looking downfield. The Bears, who have forced 11 turnovers over the past three games, can’t wait to see him to do the same Sunday.

“I feel like he’s like [the Vikings’] Kirk Cousins where, if you let him sit back there and be comfortable, he’ll rip you apart,” said Jackson, who was tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions last year but has none this season. “If you give him a little bit of pressure and get him uncomfortable, mistakes start to unroll.”

The Bears have reason to be greedy. They’re one of only two teams this year to have at least two interceptions in three straight games. They’ve forced at least three turnovers in each of their last three games, too — only six other teams since 2020 can say the same.

Flacco, though, might be the wrong person to give bulletin-board material to. His resume would make him the best quarterback in Bears history. He is almost 11 years removed from winning the Super Bowl with the Ravens and has appeared in 16 playoff games in his 16-year career.

Just last month, though, it seemed the 38-year-old Flacco’s career was kaput.

After playing sparingly in parts of the last three seasons with the Jets, he wasn’t a member of any team this year — and even tried out for a TV gig with “Inside the NFL.”

The Browns signed him to their practice squad in Week 11 after losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury. Two weeks later, he made his first start. After his second Sunday, coach Kevin Stefanski named him their starter the rest of the season.

Flacco was technically a member of the practice squad when he was promoted to start the last two weeks. Thursday, the Browns signed him to the 53-man roster, giving him a contract that promises him $75,000 for every game he wins the rest of the regular season, plus even more for playoff victories.

If the Browns are successful, it will be because of Flacco’s willingness to go deep.

“He doesn’t really want to do checkdowns,” Jackson said.

In his first start, Flacco threw 19 passes over 10 yards in the air, the most of any Browns quarterback in five years. The next week, he threw 15.

“He stretches the whole part of the field,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s not just vertically, it’s horizontally as well.

“There are certain quarterbacks that only throw in between the hashes, in between the numbers and you can certainly pack the paint, so to speak, on that, but he makes you defend the whole field.”

He averaged 7.8 air yards per pass against the Rams and 5.8 against the Jaguars. Both were more than Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker — who all started before Flacco’s arrival — averaged all year.

“We all know he’s got a strong arm,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “But he’s been around a long time, so his IQ is as dangerous as his arm.” 

Flacco is the latest unlikely starter in a season filled with almost unprecedented quarterback turnover. The Cinderellas typically fade — most notably, Josh Dobbs, whom the Bears held to 10 points and the Vikings benched the following game.

Jackson said he’s been impressed how often the backups have won games fresh off the bench.

“Obviously later on they come and unveil themselves for what they really are,” he said.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Browns defense could be a defining moment for Luke Getsy, Bears offense
George McCaskey continues push to keep Bears’ home games from going international
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears in Believeland?
Bears WR DJ Moore back at practice
Luke Getsy: Lions lined up differently than we expected on fourth-and-1
Bears predictions: Week 15 at Browns
The Latest
Peoples Gas crews work on installing a new 12-inch main in the Albany Park neighborhood in June 2019.&nbsp;
Business
Regulators reject Peoples Gas effort to keep funding controversial pipeline replacement program
The Illinois Commerce Commission cut off spending for the pipe program last month pending an investigation into the project, which is years behind schedule and billions of dollars beyond initial budget estimates.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A ComEd truck is seen in Uptown Tuesday afternoon August 4, 2020.
Business
State regulators pull plug on $1.5 billion rate hike sought by ComEd
A split decision from the Illinois Commerce Commission sends ComEd back to the drawing board for a plan that lines up with a clean energy law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker — and it means Chicagoans will see much smaller electric bill increases than expected in the new year.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield.&nbsp;
Politics
U.S. Supreme Court again refuses to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban
The high court had been asked to issue an injunction that would have blocked the year-old law, which prohibits the possession, manufacture or sale of semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Larry Bellorín (left) and Joe Troop —&nbsp;aka Larry &amp; Joe —&nbsp;will be releasing a new album in May, building on their repertoire of “Venezuelachia,” a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music.
Music
Larry & Joe celebrate Latingrass music and ‘probably the most famous Christmas song in Spanish in the world’
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop are on a mission to demonstrate that roots music knows no borders.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Browns defense could be a defining moment for Luke Getsy, Bears offense
The Browns rank No. 1 in total defense, but good offenses score against them — like the Rams (34 points), Broncos (27), Ravens (26) and Jaguars (27). “I feel great. I love our team. I love our guys,” Getsy said. “I think our guys give us an opportunity to do that.”
By Mark Potash
 