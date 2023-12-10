The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-13 win over Lions at Soldier Field

A look at the Bears’ defensive improvement, Justin Fields’ situation and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s calls.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE 3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-13 win over Lions at Soldier Field
A photo of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus talking after a game.

Ryan Poles (left) and Matt Eberflus (right) have fixed the defense, but there are still unanswered questions about the Bears.

Getty

The Bears handled their business in every aspect while beating the NFC North-leading Lions 28-13 on Sunday, and that has been a rarity over the last five seasons. That’s a nice start to the home stretch of their season, but they can’t be content with that.

Here are three takeaways from the victory:

Eberflus fixed defense

There has been enough proof for a long enough time to credit coach Matt Eberflus, as well as general manager Ryan Poles for moves like trading for Montez Sweat, for fixing a defense that was the NFL’s worst last season. There’s still work to do, but the Bears are reliable and respectable. Only the Ravens have held the Lions to fewer points.

Something to talk about

Fields played well enough to keep himself in the conversation for franchise quarterback, but he’ll need more emphatic evidence going forward. He’s had other games that looked like breakthroughs at the moment, but felt empty when he fell flat in the next one. The Browns game is incredibly important for him.

Mostly good Getsy

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whose job is on the line as much as anyone’s over the rest of the season, made a lot of good calls. DJ Moore’s touchdown run was a bright spot, and the Bears looked very well coached on the free-play touchdown pass to Moore. He also was more aggressive at the end than he was when the Bears unraveled against the Lions last month. But that fourth-and-1 pitch to Moore was a bad idea all around.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Jaquan Brisker sets Bears DB record with 17 tackles vs. Lions
Bears’ DJ Moore had ‘tunnel vision’ on trick-play TD
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 7 picks
Justin Fields keeps himself in Bears QB debate by leading them to win over Lions
‘We found our swagger’: Bears’ defense gets it right this time
The Cowboys win the Super Bowl! We mean the 11-year-old ones from Addison, of course
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Jaquan Brisker sets Bears DB record with 17 tackles vs. Lions
“That’s unheard of …” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That’s amazing. What Brisker brings is the reason we drafted him.”
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_117883040.jpg
Bears
Bears’ DJ Moore had ‘tunnel vision’ on trick-play TD
Moore faked the handoff to Fields, kept the ball and ran up the left sideline for the Bears’ first touchdown. It was his first-ever rushing touchdown.
By Patrick Finley
 
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph kicks the game-winning field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Vikings beat Raiders 3-0 in lowest-scoring game in 16 years
It was the first 3-0 game since Pittsburgh beat Miami on Nov. 26, 2007, the third in the past 40 years and the seventh in the Super Bowl era.
By Associated Press
 
GettyImages_951981044.jpg
Bears
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 7 picks
A week-by-week update of where the Bears will pick in the upcoming draft.
By John Silver
 
Justin Fields played turnover-free football and had 281 yards passing and rushing combined.
Bears
Justin Fields keeps himself in Bears QB debate by leading them to win over Lions
The Bears are still on track to get the No. 1 pick in the draft, though, so it’ll take more than this to convince them to stick with him.
By Jason Lieser
 