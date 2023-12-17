Bears offense smothered in 20-17 loss to Browns

CLEVELAND — The Bears need an offense their defense can be proud of.

Sunday, it didn’t come close. And then it came really close.

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney had both his hands on a Hail Mary heave that was tipped down toward him as he fell to the ground Sunday. The ball squirted out of his hands and into the air, where it was intercepted after the clock expired.

The Bears went three-and-out on more than half their drives, allowing the stale Browns offense to hang around long enough to figure it out in the fourth quarter. Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins made a 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds to play to win 20-17.

Quarterback Justin Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were among those to squander another stellar defensive showing — one in which the Bears intercepted Joe Flacco three times, returning one for a touchdown and another to the 1.

Their final gasp crossed midfield when Tyler Scott tiptoed up the right sideline for a 30-yard gain but ended on the Hail Mary from the Browns’ 45.

Fields went 19-for-40 for a measly 166 yards and a 46.5 passer rating. Both his interceptions were on Hail Mary passes — at the end of the first and second halves.

Take away the Bears’ one-yard scoring drive — which came on four plays and four more penalized downs — and their offense managed one field goal the entire game.

Even against a stout Browns defense — and in windy, rainy weather — there’s no excuse for that showing.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Bears had fourth-and-one at the Browns 33 and were nursing a 10-point lead. They were stuffed when Fields stumbled while running around the right end toward the first-down marker. And while the Browns offense was invigorated, the Bears offense somehow got worse — they ran 12 plays for only 18 yards and were forced to punt twice by the time the Browns took the lead.

The Browns turned the fourth-and-one stuff into a field goal. On third-and-one on the Bears’ next drive, the Bears tried a jet sweep to their smallest receiver, Scott, who was stuffed for a loss of three.

With 3:17 to play Flacco found receiver Amari Cooper, who was running a crossing route from left to right. He turned up the right sideline and ran in for a 51-yard touchdown to tie the game. The Bears’ offensive response: a handoff that lost five yards, an incomplete pass and a three-yard checkdown.

The Bears punted and the Browns did the rest. On third-and-15 from the Browns’ 47, the Bears blitzed and Flacco lofted a pass to tight end David Njoku, who spun off a tackle and ran for 34 yards to set up the field goal.

The Bears offense has been inept in two of their last three games. They settled for four field goals in a 12-10 win against the Vikings.