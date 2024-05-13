White Sox know trades 'part of the game'

Three consecutive good starts does not a season make, or a trade piece make for that matter. But Chris Flexen’s recent run of good ones, small sample size that it is, has this offseason acquisition of general manager Chris Getz shaping up nicely.

Getz caught Flexen on a buy-low free-agent deal last off-season following a year in which he posted an unsightly 6.86 ERA with the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies. Signing him for $1.75 million to provide rotation innings seemed well worth a shot knowing Flexen had pitched to more spiffy ERAs of 3.61 over 31 starts and 3.73 over 22 starts with the Mariners in 2021 and ’22.

Flexen never really seemed to catch the fancy of manager Pedro Grifol during spring training, and then he opened the season allowing 13 earned runs over 13 1/3 innings in his first three starts and and was sent to the bullpen when prospects Nick Nastrini and Jonathan Cannon were each given opportunities to two games.

But Flexen worked some kinks out in the pen and returned to the rotation to the tune of the 1.69 ERA in his last three starts he’ll take into his one against the Nationals in Game 1 of a straight doubleheader Tuesday (3:40 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. Add the two relief appearances, including one of four scoreless innings at Philadelphia, and Flexen is boasting a 1.61 ERA in his last five games.

Flexen is attacking the strike zone more, pitching with confidence and featuring a slight uptick in velocity, touching 95 in his last start at the Rays.

Grifol’s attention has been captured.

“He had his opportunity to get back in the rotation and just started to get stronger and stronger,” Grifol said Monday. “Every time he toes the rubber, his work capacity is higher and higher.”

With his straight over the top delivery and high release point, Flexen offers a different look to hitters.

“It’s a little bit awkward,” Grifol said.

“There’s a lot going on with him on the positive end.”

Having numerous players in a clubhouse knowing they could be traded before the July 30 deadline would seem to be awkward, too, and it’s not a topic Grifol cares to discuss. Players are more at ease talking about it, knowing it comes with the job.

“That’s part of the game,” said reliever Steven Wilson, who as a San Diego Padre had his bags packed to play the Dodgers in Korea in March when he got traded for Dylan Cease. “If [another trade] happens it happens. With relievers, it can be a revolving door. I could be on four different teams in four years, you just never know.”

The Sox were 12-28 through Sunday, but 9-7 in their last 16 games with Flexen contributing to the bounce-back. Working on an inexpensive, one-year deal, he could be an attractive target for a contending team willing to give up a prospect or two. The rest of the rotation could be trade material as well, including Fedde, scheduled to pitch Game 2 Tuesday. Fedde is in the first season of a two-year, $15 million deal.

“That’s not up to me,” Grifol said when asked if he expected more players to get traded after outfielder Robbie Grossman was dealt for Double-A pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa last week. “That’s up to Chris and the front office. They have the pulse of what’s going on. My responsibility is to get these 26 guys ready to play baseball and that’s it. Their responsibility is to set this roster up and add depth when they can and look at the whole picture, not just this year but next year and beyond.”

In the meantime, players go about their business knowing at worst, they likely go from a last place team to a contender.

“That’s not something you can control,” righty Brad Keller said. “The trade deadline is always a weird time. Everyone is looking at each other [with raised eyebrows]. But we’re also a long ways from that, months away. Right now we have good camaraderie here, which makes it fun to come to work every day.”

