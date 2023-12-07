The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 14 vs. Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game against the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field:

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserMark PotashRick TelanderRick Morrissey and Scoop Jackson
   
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears tackle Darnell Wright chases a Justin Fields fumble in the final minute of last month’s game.

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Rick Morrissey

Lions, 28-20: The Lions have not been playing well. We know this because they eked out a victory over the lowly Bears two weeks ago. Detroit’s Jared Goff threw three interceptions in that game. Hard to picture it happening again. Season: 9-3.

Rick Telander

Bears, 21-20: Jared Goff has that tall, skinny, retro QB look to him, and he throws like the No. 1 overall draft pick he once was. But some day the Bears have to beat somebody as good as him and pals. Don’t they? Season: 8-4.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 27-21: The Bears had the Lions offense on lock for 55 of the 60 minutes in their loss to them three weeks ago. Expect the new-feel, post-bye week team to do the same without giving the game away at the end. Season: 8-4.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 24-19: The Lions have given up the third-most points in the NFL since Week 7. During that same half-season span, only seven teams have given up fewer than the Bears’ resurgent defense. Season: 9-3.

Jason Lieser

Lions, 20-16: The Lions, winners of four of their last five, supposedly are in a rut. The last time the Bears were that good in a five-game stretch was early in 2020. These teams are in very different places. Season: 6-6.

Mark Potash

Bears, 24-20: The Bears are healthy, at home, refreshed off a bye and motivated to finish what they started at Ford Field. The Lions have been shaky in their last three games and losing defensive tackle Alim McNeil doesn’t help a leaky defense.  Season: 6-6.

