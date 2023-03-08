Bears agree to re-sign FB Khari Blasingame

The Bears are re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year contract extension, his agency, Team IFA, said Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old played 174 snaps in his first year with the Bears and contributed to the NFL’s best rushing offense. Pro Football Focus also gave him the highest pass-blocking score among fullbacks who played more than 20 snaps.

Blasingame’s return is a sign the Bears plan to continue their run-heavy ways. He did not carry the ball and was only targeted once all season but his blocking proved to be valuable. The Bears were one of only 10 teams that had their fullback play more than 150 snaps in 2022.

When Blasingame named the Bears’ honorary captain in Week 10, head coach Matt Eberflus said that he’d “done a lot of sacrifice in his position, obviously, leading the way for a lot of things in the running game.”