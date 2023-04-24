Packers trade Bears nemesis Aaron Rodgers to Jets

The Bears’ owner is off to New York.

The Packers are finalizing — finally — a trade of their Hall of Fame quarterback and Bears nemesis to the Jets, ESPN reported Monday afternoon.

The Packers will move up from No. 15 to No. 13 in the first round of Thursday’s draft and receive a second-round pick Friday, a sixth-round pick Saturday and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that would become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays two-thirds of his new team’s snaps. The Jets would get the No. 15 pick in the draft and a fifth-rounder Saturday.

Rodgers had considered retirement this offseason but decided to return after a well-publicized darkness retreat. He quickly set his sights on the Jets, who met with him this offseason and began signing offensive players that would fit their system with the new quarterback.

Rodgers, who once famously claimed that he owned the Bears, leaves the greatest rivalry in the NFL having done just that. He went 25-5 in 30 meetings with the Bears. The Packers have won 13 of their last 14 games against the Bears.

The Bears poked fun at the trade Monday afternoon on social media, posting a video of a Bear waving goodbye.

On Dec. 4, Rodgers gave Bears fans a military-style salute as he left Soldier Field.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing at a place,” Rodgers said then. “I’ve had a lot of great moments at this place. As much as the fans don’t really like me, I do have respect for the city of Chicago and their great sports fans here, and this stadium. It’s been a lot of fun over the years to go to battle, win or lose.”

Jordan Love, whom the Packers drafted in the first round in 2020, will start in Rodgers’ place.