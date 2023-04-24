The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Packers trade Bears nemesis Aaron Rodgers to Jets

He went 25-5 in 30 meetings with the Bears. The Packers have won 13 of their last 14 games against the Bears.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Packers trade Bears nemesis Aaron Rodgers to Jets
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers passes in January.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears’ owner is off to New York.

The Packers are finalizing — finally — a trade of their Hall of Fame quarterback and Bears nemesis to the Jets, ESPN reported Monday afternoon.

The Packers will move up from No. 15 to No. 13 in the first round of Thursday’s draft and receive a second-round pick Friday, a sixth-round pick Saturday and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that would become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays two-thirds of his new team’s snaps. The Jets would get the No. 15 pick in the draft and a fifth-rounder Saturday.

Rodgers had considered retirement this offseason but decided to return after a well-publicized darkness retreat. He quickly set his sights on the Jets, who met with him this offseason and began signing offensive players that would fit their system with the new quarterback.

Rodgers, who once famously claimed that he owned the Bears, leaves the greatest rivalry in the NFL having done just that. He went 25-5 in 30 meetings with the Bears. The Packers have won 13 of their last 14 games against the Bears.

The Bears poked fun at the trade Monday afternoon on social media, posting a video of a Bear waving goodbye.

On Dec. 4, Rodgers gave Bears fans a military-style salute as he left Soldier Field.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing at a place,” Rodgers said then. “I’ve had a lot of great moments at this place. As much as the fans don’t really like me, I do have respect for the city of Chicago and their great sports fans here, and this stadium. It’s been a lot of fun over the years to go to battle, win or lose.” 

Jordan Love, whom the Packers drafted in the first round in 2020, will start in Rodgers’ place.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Why the Bears should draft a backup quarterback
The deal for No. 1 revisited: Could Bears GM Ryan Poles have gotten more?
Polling Place: How you’re feeling about the Cubs, the White Sox and the NFL draft on TV
History lesson: First-round success a must for Bears GM Ryan Poles
The final Sun-Times mock draft: Whom will the Bears pick?
Four Lions players among five suspended in NFL gambling probe
The Latest
collage.jpg
Afternoon Edition
ComEd bribery trial’s closing arguments, CPD officer faces dismissal and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A Narcan nasal spray at a mobile overdose prevention clinic on a parking lot on the West Side, June 23, 2022.
Other Views
Keep working to make overdose antidote Narcan readily available, affordable
Narcan will soon be available in an over-the-counter spray, but there are still unanswered questions on how to make it widely accessible and affordable by those most at-risk of opioid overdose, a physician writes.
By P. Quincy Moore, MD
 
Lucas Giolito pitches in Pittsburgh on April 7. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito using MLB The Show to get ready for real games
“I do my like video game thing with MLB: The Show, so I can really like kind of commit that stuff to memory and like practice like my sequences,” Giolito said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Rosa Estrada (in red scarf), who said she only paid half of her property taxes because of a 49% increase in 2022, stands outside City Hall on Dec. 30, 2022, where Pilsen residents protested a sharp hike in their Cook County property tax bills.
Letters to the Editor
Cook County property tax reforms can have unintended consequences
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi needs to examine how his model works in gentrifying communities.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Madigan.jpeg
Michael Madigan
Closing their case in ComEd bribery trial, prosecutors hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits delivered to Michael Madigan
Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told jurors the bribery scheme “became so much, so that when Madigan said ‘jump,’ these defendants said ‘how high?’”
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 