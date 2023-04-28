Bears take Florida DT Gervon Dexter at No. 53

After failing to land a big name in free agency and passing on Georgia’s Jalen Carter in Round 1, the Bears added a defensive tackle with the 53rd pick Friday night: Florida’s Gervon Dexter.

Dexter was a two-year starter at the three-technique tackle spot, which head coach Matt Eberflus considers the engine of his defense. The 6-5, 310-pounder totaled 91⁄ 2 tackles for loss and 41⁄ 2 sacks as a collegian.

The Bears drafted Tennessee right tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th pick of Round 1. Dexter is less of a surprise — he was expected to go toward the end of the second round.

General manager Ryan Poles signed former Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in March. Justin Jones, who played both inside and outside on the line last season, returns as well. Former Titans edge rusher DeMarcus Walker can shift inside on pass downs, too.

The Bears entered Friday night with two second-round picks — from trades with the Panthers and Ravens — and their own pick, the first of Round 3.