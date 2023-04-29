The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Ten players the Bears could target on Day 3 of the draft

The Bears were on the clock all Friday night.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears owns the first pick of Round 4 on Saturday and general manager Ryan Poles figured he’d get plenty of offers for it. He also vowed to sleep on it and decide Saturday morning whether or not he wants to make a deal. The final day of the draft begins at 11 a.m.

“It’s a feel thing,” he said Friday night. “It’s also a numbers deal. We’ll look at what we have, the guys we really like, and kind of weigh who’s going to be there for our different picks. Do we want to continue to add capital? Or there are some times that it’s just you really like the player, so you pull the trigger on it and get it done.”

The Bears, who have drafted one offensive tackle, two defensive tackles and a cornerback, still have needs all over the field. Here are 10 available players that could fill them:

Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore — One of the greatest testers of this or any other offseason, he can play inside, outside or even linebacker.

LSU DT Jaquelin Roy — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper called Roy “one of the most underrated players in this draft” in an interview with the Sun-Times.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo — Some team will bet on his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame. The Bears aren’t a press coverage team, though.

Texas RB Roschon Johnson — The other Texas running back beside Bijan Robinson could work his way into a rotation.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones — The 6-8, 374 pounder slots as a right tackle.

Missouri EDGE Isaiah McGuire — At 6-4, 275 pounds, he has the bulk to play end in the Bears’ 4-3 defense.

Illinois RB Chase Brown —Few players in the NCAA were worked harder than Brown last year; he averaged 27.3 carries per game.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener — Could the Bears draft a backup quarterback? It’s been years since the Bears had a developmental third-stringer.

Ohio State C Luke Wypler — He’s savvy but small.

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan — The four-year starter could be a good flier.

