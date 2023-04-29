Bears trade down to acquire extra pick on Day 3

After losing a Day 3 draft pick to move up five spots to get Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on Friday, the Bears regained a draft pick by trading the first pick of the fourth round (No. 103) to the Saints for a fourth-round pick (No. 115) and a fifth-round pick (No. 165) in the NFL Draft, NFL Network reported.

The Bears now have six picks Saturday to conclude the draft — two in the fourth round (Nos. 115 and 133), two in the fifth round (Nos. 148 and 165) and two in the seventh round (Nos. 218 and 258).