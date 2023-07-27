The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Ryan Poles: Reupping Cole Kmet gives Bears ‘ton of energy’

Kmet is the first player to whom Poles has given a multi-year contract extension since he took the Bears job a year-and-a-half ago.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Ryan Poles: Reupping Cole Kmet gives Bears ‘ton of energy’
Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks to reporters Tuesday during a news conference on training camp arrival day at Halas Hall.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks to reporters Tuesday during a news conference on training camp arrival day at Halas Hall.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears general manager Ryan Poles had a player approach him Thursday, one day after he gave tight end Cole Kmet a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

“[He] said, ‘Hey, you sent a ton of energy through the locker room because you guys are taking care of the guys in there,’” he said. “And it was really cool.”

That’s a common benefit of retaining a team’s own draft picks, something that hasn’t happened at Halas Hall very often. Kmet is the first Bears player to whom Poles has given a multi-year contract extension since he took the Bears job a year-and-a-half ago.

“He embodies everything we look for in a Bear,” Poles said. “Hard work, dedication, how he handles himself in the locker room. He’s a true professional.”

He still has room to grow.

“Any time you give an extension, your expectation is obviously that you’re rewarding what he’s done but where he’s going as well,” he said. “We think he’s on the right track to continue to grow and become a good player.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ D’Onta Foreman: I’d tell young players to not play RB
Bears president Kevin Warren, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson meet again
Fields notes: Bears QB Justin Fields hits another deep shot to WR DJ Moore
Former Bears star Steve McMichael advances in Hall of Fame pursuit
Bears need WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool to bounce back amid uncertainty
Bears tight end Cole Kmet motivated to ‘play beyond’ value of new contract
The Latest
Gilberto Viera sits outside a migrant shelter in Pilsen where he’s been staying for about two months without luck finding housing.
Immigration
Volunteer-run migrant shelter ‘left in the lurch,’ calling for city support
Since opening in mid-May, the shelter in Pilsen has helped ease the city’s burden but those running it worry that without city support, it won’t last, and without city services, are they doing the residents a disservice.
By Michael Loria
 
Immigration, refugees
Other Views
What the right-wing extremists won’t tell you about immigrants
The case for immigration and immigrants is clearer than ever. We know it can appeal to both hearts and minds, and change the narrative .
By Jose Antonio Vargas and Rebecca Neuwirth
 
Students in Alba Mendiola’s bilingual broadcast journalism class learn news literacy skills in Spanish and English. Mendiola teaches at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Chicago.
Back to School
#FakeTok: How to spot misinformation on TikTok
Teenagers use TikTok frequently but can’t discern fake news from fact. Here are four steps to boost their critical thinking skills.
By Erika Hobbs - For The Sun-Times
 
Parents walk their children into the door at Richard Edwards Elementary School.
Back to School
Tips for parents navigating Chicago Public Schools special education services
Some school districts may not know these rights. Here’s a guide of some basic local, state and federal laws to help parents.
By Jackie Spinner
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago
Crime
Boy, 16, charged with gunning down older teen in North Lawndale
Kaleb Wilson was one of three gunmen responsible for killing 19-year-old Terrance Foster on Tuesday just steps from the victim’s grandmother’s home in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue, prosecutors said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 