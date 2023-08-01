The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Fields notes: Justin Fields deep ball to Tyler Scott highlights an uneven day

The Bears’ quarterback connected with the rookie from Cincinnati on a 48-yard pass in the two-minute drill, followed by a touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore off a scramble for the biggest plays of the Bears’ first training camp day in pads.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Fields notes: Justin Fields deep ball to Tyler Scott highlights an uneven day
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) led the Bears to a touchdown in the two-minute drill at training camp practice Tuesday at Halas Hall.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

Justin Fields threw a 48-yard completion to wide-open rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott in the two-minute drill, then followed up with a touchdown strike to DJ Moore off a scramble. But it was otherwise an uneven first day in pads for Fields and the Bears offense. 

It’s always difficult to tell just what those big plays mean in training camp practices. Trevis Gipson applied pressure off the edge on the deep ball to Scott and it’s questionable whether Fields would have been able to get the throw off in a real game. 

Be that as it may, Scott’s route and separation on the play was real and bodes well for his development as he tries to find a spot on offense. 

Fields was mostly accurate in his other work Tuesday, though he did not attempt many deep throws. Fields was intercepted by Eddie Jackson in a 7-on-7 drill on a deflected pass. Chase Claypool made an impressive play on the same drill, making a tough catch from Fields after a bobble in front of cornerback Kyler Gordon. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Tyler Scott benefitting from Bears’ crowded WR room
Moves by Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair key to Bears’ offensive line overhaul
Bears are on edge about pass rushers, but they can get help from within
Halas Intrigue, Episode 288: Analyzing Week 1 of Bears training camp
Devin Hester gives Bears WR Velus Jones advice as return man
Fields notes: Choppy day for QB Justin Fields as Bears resume training camp
The Latest
Very rare double catch on a single hook in Plainfield. Credit: Dennis Kunka
Sports
Chicago fishing: Hints of the first fall kings coming to shore among the usual summer patterns
Whispers come of fall kngs already coming to shore amid the usual mid-summer patterns and that leads this particularly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Box trailers and trucks are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.
Business
Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy
An official bankruptcy filing is expected any day for Yellow, after years of financial struggles and growing debt.
By Associated Press
 
90
Letters to the Editor
Carbon capture technology is safe. Illinois should embrace CO2 pipeline projects.
CO2 pipelines are critical to achieving the Biden administration’s admirable climate reduction goals.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years as a pro.
Golf
Tiger Woods joins board of PGA Tour, offers support to Commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board, giving the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
The Shedd Aquarium will undergo a $500 million transformation beginning this summer and culminating with the Shedd’s 100th anniversary in 2030.
Entertainment and Culture
Shedd Aquarium details major renovations for Centennial Commitment project
Renovations include updating existing exhibits and creating new ones, making all signage in the aquarium bilingual, expanding research labs and investing in educational programs.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 