Fields notes: Justin Fields deep ball to Tyler Scott highlights an uneven day

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

Justin Fields threw a 48-yard completion to wide-open rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott in the two-minute drill, then followed up with a touchdown strike to DJ Moore off a scramble. But it was otherwise an uneven first day in pads for Fields and the Bears offense.

It’s always difficult to tell just what those big plays mean in training camp practices. Trevis Gipson applied pressure off the edge on the deep ball to Scott and it’s questionable whether Fields would have been able to get the throw off in a real game.

Be that as it may, Scott’s route and separation on the play was real and bodes well for his development as he tries to find a spot on offense.

Fields was mostly accurate in his other work Tuesday, though he did not attempt many deep throws. Fields was intercepted by Eddie Jackson in a 7-on-7 drill on a deflected pass. Chase Claypool made an impressive play on the same drill, making a tough catch from Fields after a bobble in front of cornerback Kyler Gordon.