Monday, July 31, 2023
Fields notes: Choppy day for QB Justin Fields as Bears resume training camp

Fields has been looking to grow as a passer, which is imperative this season, but Monday was rough in that regard.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields at practice at Halas Hall.

Justin Fields led all quarterbacks in rushing but was last in passing last season.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

Practice No. 5
at Halas Hall

Justin Fields’ promising start to training camp hit a rough patch Monday with his worst passing day of the summer. The offense looked disjointed overall, and Fields’ inconsistency was at the center of it.

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson picked off Fields in 11-on-11 work, though the Bears still aren’t in full pads. On the next play, Fields and running back Trestan Ebner botched a pitch that led to a fumble in the backfield; it was unclear who made the error, but Fields’ pitch was too far in front of Ebner.

He was sharper in seven-on-seven drills, but still had some incomplete passes. His last stretch of 11-on-11 plays featured two intermediate completions to Chase Claypool in tight coverage, but there was a fumbled snap from Lucas Patrick and Fields’ day ended with an interception by undrafted safety Bralen Trahan.

