Ryan Poles’ measurement of Justin Fields: ‘Win more games’

The Bears want to see Justin Fields elevate his play this year.

Asked how he’d measure that, general manager Ryan Poles was direct.

“Win more games,” he said.

In terms of his expectations, Poles ticked off what he wanted from his quarterback.

“Just to continue to improve,” he said.” Want those sack numbers to come down, interceptions to come down, make good reads, protect himself, just see him take that next step.”

The Bears wanted to play Fields in preseason games to get him to this point. Deciding how much to play him was “complicated conversation,” Poles said.

“I do think you kind of got to get hit a little bit to kind of wake you up for the regular season because you just sit in practice and there’s no threat of being hit,” Poles said. “And then just having command of the entire offense. We felt like that snap count we set for that third game we were comfortable with.”

