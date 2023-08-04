Bears injury report: starting guards remain out

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not practice Friday after sitting out team drills Wednesday. Edmunds said then he wasn’t concerned by the development.

The Bears practiced without both their starting guards for the second-straight day because of undisclosed injuries. Right guard Nate Davis missed his third-straight practice, while Teven Jenkins left early Wednesday. Starting enter Cody Whitehair was held out of some Friday drills, too.

“We need everyone out there, and when they’re not out there it does hurt the continuity out there, it does hurt the reps a little bit, with what you’re going to see with the season … ” head coach Matt Eberflus said after the light practice. “Guys are going to have stuff in camp, And really it’s an opportunity to get guys in there and get experience.”

Linebacker Jack Sanborn and tight end Chase Allen have yet to practice in pads. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who sat out Wednesday, did not practice Friday, either.

This and that

• New defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has worn No. 91 his whole career. He said he’d do “whatever it takes” to get the number from defensive end Dominique Robinson.

• Running back Roschon Johnson practiced for the first time since Sunday. Sitting out tested him.

“It was terrible,” he said. “I hated it. I hated every second of it, just not being involved and not getting my feet wet.”