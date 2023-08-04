The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Yannick Ngakoue: Bears a ‘great fit’

Ngakoue did not practice with the Bears on Friday but spoke after the training camp session at Halas Hall ended.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Yannick Ngakoue: Bears a ‘great fit’
New Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue speaks at Halas Hall on Friday.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue agreed to sign with the Bears on Thursday

Patrick Finley/Sun-Times

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said Friday that joining the Bears was a “‘great fit” one day after agreeing to a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

Ngakoue did not practice with the Bears on Friday but spoke after the training camp session at Halas Hall ended. Head coach Matt Eberflus praised the addition.

“The rush stands out, first of all,” he said. “To be able to capture the edge with his speed. But to also have the strength and that length to be able to level back. A lot of guys have that speed rush, but you’ve got to be able to still be able to bore at the top to be able to finish the rush. And that’s an important piece and he has that.” 

Two years ago, he played for Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith as a member of the Raiders. Smith worked with former Bears assistant Rod Marinelli, whom Eberflus considers a mentor.

“Those guys are like students of the game,” Ngakoue said of Marinelli. “It’s a privilege to be coached by those guys.”

The Baers are his sixth team in five seasons. He played for the Jaguars from 2016-19 and both the Vikings and Ravens in 2020. He spent 2021 with the Raiders and last season with the Colts, where he had 912 sacks.

The Bears were desperate for pass-rushing help. They were last in the league last season in both blitzes and pressures when they did not blitz. Safety Jaquan Brisker led the 2022 Bears in sacks.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Fields notes: Quarterback sharper, albeit in light practice
Former Bears DT Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael hospitalized, but conscious
Bears to add 17-year veteran TE Marcedes Lewis
Bears splurge for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue
Rookie report: Analyzing performances in their first Bears camp
Slow down, Chicago Bears? Johnson won’t be rushed into deal to keep team in the city: ‘We’ll get there’
The Latest
A person was fatally shot May 19, 2022, in West Pullman.
News
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
The 50-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Oregon and Washington apparently have moved closer to joining the Big Ten.
College Sports
Big Ten moves closer to adding Oregon and Washington, putting Pac-12’s future in doubt
The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on the Bud Light stage on day one of Lollapalooza.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: Billie Eilish delivers song marathon, Carly Rae Jepsen proves to be ethereal, Portugal. The Man performs psych-fueled set
Lollapalooza kicked off Thursday with performances from Carola, NewJeans, Portugal. The Man, Joy Oladokun, Lainey Wilson and more.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Karol G performs on the Bud Light stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Lollapalooza
Karol G, first Latina to headline Lollapalooza, brings fans to tears with her performance
She’s one of the hottest acts in the world as Latin music continues its global takeover.
By Ambar Colón
 
GettyImages_838678522.jpg
Obituaries
Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83
He was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Hector Salamanca, the elderly don of his drug clan who was unable to speak or walk due to a stroke and communicated by ringing a bell attached to his wheelchair.
By Associated Press
 