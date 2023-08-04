Yannick Ngakoue: Bears a ‘great fit’

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said Friday that joining the Bears was a “‘great fit” one day after agreeing to a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

Ngakoue did not practice with the Bears on Friday but spoke after the training camp session at Halas Hall ended. Head coach Matt Eberflus praised the addition.

“The rush stands out, first of all,” he said. “To be able to capture the edge with his speed. But to also have the strength and that length to be able to level back. A lot of guys have that speed rush, but you’ve got to be able to still be able to bore at the top to be able to finish the rush. And that’s an important piece and he has that.”

Two years ago, he played for Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith as a member of the Raiders. Smith worked with former Bears assistant Rod Marinelli, whom Eberflus considers a mentor.

“Those guys are like students of the game,” Ngakoue said of Marinelli. “It’s a privilege to be coached by those guys.”

The Baers are his sixth team in five seasons. He played for the Jaguars from 2016-19 and both the Vikings and Ravens in 2020. He spent 2021 with the Raiders and last season with the Colts, where he had 91⁄ 2 sacks.

The Bears were desperate for pass-rushing help. They were last in the league last season in both blitzes and pressures when they did not blitz. Safety Jaquan Brisker led the 2022 Bears in sacks.

