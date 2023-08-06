The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Bears draw more than 15,000 fans for ‘Family Fest’

Fans braved an early morning drizzle and the threat of a Lollapalooza traffic snarl on the drive home to attend “Family Fest” at Soldier Field on Sunday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is entering his second season.

More than 15,000 fans — 15,106, to be exact — braved an early morning drizzle and the threat of a Lollapalooza traffic snarl on the drive home to attend “Family Fest” at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Bears’ practice began at 10:30 a.m., or one hour and 15 minutes before the first band took the stage of the last day of the festival at Grant Park. Fans filled the lower section surrounding the football field and about half of the upper sections in the end zone of Soldier Field. The announced crowd was almost double the 8,316 tickets distributed for last year’s event — though the 2022 practice was on a Tuesday morning.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said his players enjoyed a different atmosphere after practicing nine times at Halas Hall during training camp. There was a bonus to practicing inside their home stadium, too: having a chance to play the wind for the first time this year.

“The kicking game, we got to see the punters punt and the returners return,” he said. “That was really good to get all those guys out there catching the punt in the stadium.”

The Bears will return six days later to play the Titans in the preseason opener.

Receiver DJ Moore was asked if he planned on catching the concert afterward. First, he had to be told what Lollapalooza was.

“I don’t do concerts,” he said with a smile. “If you see me out, I’m probably eating and then I’m back in the house.”

Yannick Ngakoue out to prove he’s not a one-trick pony
The Bears’ defensive end — tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks since 2016 with 65 — has a reputation for being soft against the run. But Matt Eberflus’ defense will give him a chance to change that narrative. “He’ll be just fine,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said.
By Mark Potash
 
Elvis Andrus’ 2-run single in ninth caps White Sox’ come from behind win over Guardians
Jesse Scholtens’ makes second quality start, Elvis Andrus breaks tie with two-run, two-out single in ninth.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
What Big Ten expansion isn’t about: cultural fit, shared values or even football
The conference realignment going on across the country has everything to do with TV money, gobs of it.
By Rick Morrissey
 
How a predictable batting order is helping the Cubs offense
“I think it helps when you’re hitting in front of and behind the same guys,” Ian Happ said. “You kind of know how the at-bat’s going to go for that guy.”
By Brian Sandalow
 
Fields notes: QB throws at Bears’ ‘Family Fest’
Fields had his best practice of the three-day weekend.
By Patrick Finley
 