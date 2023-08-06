Fields notes: QB throws at Bears’ ‘Family Fest’

Tracking quarterback Justin Fields during Bears training-camp practices:

Fields had his best practice of the three-day weekend at “Family Fest” at Soldier Field. In the Bears’ second 11-on-11 drill at Soldier Field, Fields completed a crossing route to receiver DJ Moore, who turned up the left sideline for a 14-yard touchdown. He went 4-for-4 on the drive.

It was an upgrade over his first such drill in which Fields went 1-for-3.

The quarterback was sharp in a red zone drill toward the end of practice, tossing touchdown passes to tight end Cole Kmet and Chase Claypool and not throwing a single incompletion.

In a two-minute drill, Fields marched the Bears 60 yards before throwing an incomplete pass to Cole Kmet on a seam route in the end zone with 3 seconds left. The turnover on downs came after Fields spiked the ball to stop the clock, had a pass batted down and completed a pass to Kmet to get the ball to the 15.

Later, cornerback Jaylon Johnson made the best play of practice, jumping in front of Chase Claypool to pick off Fields in the end zone. On the next play, Fields threw zipped a pass to DJ Moore along the back line of the end zone.