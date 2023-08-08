The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign TE Lachlan Pitts, Niles North product LB Barrington Wade

Wade’s arrival is particularly interesting as the Bears deal with injuries at linebacker.

By  Jason Lieser
   
wade_barrington.JPG

Sun-Times Media Chicago Tribune

These moves likely are meant merely to have enough players at certain positions for practice, but the Bears signed linebacker Barrington Wade and tight end Lachlan Pitts on Tuesday. Both players are expected to practice immediately.

Wade played at Niles North High School before going to Iowa and went undrafted in 2021. The Ravens had him in training camp that year, and he later played four games as a special teamer for the Broncos. He was with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a month this offseason as well.

He should get a decent opportunity in practice this week, and perhaps Saturday against the Titans in the preseason opener, as the Bears manage what they’ve said are day-to-day injuries to linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn.

Pitts is an undrafted free agent from William & Mary. He caught 28 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

The Bears waived tight end Jake Tonges with an injury designation and waived kicker Andre Szmyt. Both players were long shots to make the roster, especially Szmyt going up against Cairo Santos.

