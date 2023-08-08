Bears’ first depth chart: Veterans starting on defensive line

The Bears released their first depth chart of the season ahead of their preseason opener against the Titans on Saturday, and there were minimal surprises.

The most notable part of it was the all-veteran defensive line with Justin Jones and Andrew Billings at tackle and DeMarcus Walker and newcomer Yannick Ngakoue at end. Ngakoue signed Friday and is expected to practice for the first time Tuesday.

The Bears drafted defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens at Nos. 53 and 64, respectively, and both are on second-string as now. The start of the season is still more than a month away.

The Bears’ depth chart gave little clarity on some of the more intriguing position battles. They listed just two starting cornerbacks — Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon — and had rookies Tyrique Stevenson (second round) and Terrell Smith (fifth) on second team. Realistically, the Bears will have three starting cornerbacks with Johnson on the outside and Gordon at nickel. Stevenson and Smith are competing for the other outside spot.

The starting offensive line was as expected: left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Teven Jenkins, center Cody Whitehair, right guard Nate Davis and right tackle Darnell Wright. Larry Borom appears to be the swing tackle, and the Bears need to find at least two backup interior linemen out of Lucas Patrick, Alex Leatherwood, Ja’Tyre Carter, Doug Kramer and a few others in camp.

Wide receiver Velus Jones is listed as the kick and punt returner.

