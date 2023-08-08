The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ first depth chart: Veterans starting on defensive line

The depth chart comes with more than a month until the season opener against the Packers, so there’s ample time for things to change.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ first depth chart: Veterans starting on defensive line
A photo of Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones stretching at a recent practice.

Justin Jones is entering his sixth NFL season and is in line to start at defensive tackle for the Bears.

Getty

The Bears released their first depth chart of the season ahead of their preseason opener against the Titans on Saturday, and there were minimal surprises.

The most notable part of it was the all-veteran defensive line with Justin Jones and Andrew Billings at tackle and DeMarcus Walker and newcomer Yannick Ngakoue at end. Ngakoue signed Friday and is expected to practice for the first time Tuesday.

The Bears drafted defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens at Nos. 53 and 64, respectively, and both are on second-string as now. The start of the season is still more than a month away.

The Bears’ depth chart gave little clarity on some of the more intriguing position battles. They listed just two starting cornerbacks — Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon — and had rookies Tyrique Stevenson (second round) and Terrell Smith (fifth) on second team. Realistically, the Bears will have three starting cornerbacks with Johnson on the outside and Gordon at nickel. Stevenson and Smith are competing for the other outside spot.

The starting offensive line was as expected: left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Teven Jenkins, center Cody Whitehair, right guard Nate Davis and right tackle Darnell Wright. Larry Borom appears to be the swing tackle, and the Bears need to find at least two backup interior linemen out of Lucas Patrick, Alex Leatherwood, Ja’Tyre Carter, Doug Kramer and a few others in camp.

Wide receiver Velus Jones is listed as the kick and punt returner.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Titans’ Mike Vrabel hands head-coaching duties to assistant for Bears game
From worst to ....? Bears’ defense anticipating giant leap in 2023
Bears WR DJ Moore has potential to change everything for QB Justin Fields, offense
Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees reason for ‘concern’ with defensive starters hurt
Bears draw more than 15,000 fans for Family Fest
Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue out to prove he’s not a one-trick pony
The Latest
Chicago native Minyon Moore speaks at 2019 ESSENCE Festival
Politics
Chicago native Minyon Moore to chair 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago
Minyon Moore got her start in politics in Chicago. She worked in Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign, in the Clinton White House and helped usher Ketanji Brown Jackson through her Supreme Court confirmation.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Nectarine and raspberry crisp.
Recipes
Summer stone fruit: Season is ripe for nectarine and raspberry crisp
It’s the dessert equivalent to a homey vegetable soup.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Armed robbery crew hits five times in Wicker Park, Logan Square, East Village
In each robbery, three men stepped out of a silver car and confronted people riding bikes and walking and stole their belongings before fleeing. Some suffered minor injuries, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_115090432.jpg
Michael Madigan
Opening statements could begin Tuesday in trial of Michael Madigan’s ex-chief of staff
One potential juror apparently wrote on a court questionnaire that she hoped Madigan “and all his friends go to jail.” She was soon dismissed from the panel.
By Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m a mom worried about my husband’s motorcycle interest
Fearing for his safety, she tells him about her anxiety but feels bad about discouraging his hobby.
By Abigail Van Buren
 