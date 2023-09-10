Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers

Three takeaways from the Bears’ 38-20 loss to the rival Packers on Sunday:

Historic day

The Bears’ Justin Fields and the Packers’ Jordan Love were two of 14 Black quarterbacks to start in Week 1 — a record for any week in NFL history.

“It’s huge, it’s awesome,” Love said. “I think the game is changing and there are a lot of guys playing the position that, …. Growing up (there} just weren’t a lot of Black quarterbacks playing. So it’s awesome.”

Mooney returns

Receiver Darnell Mooney played for the first time since breaking his ankle Nov. 27 and provided perhaps the Bears’ only offensive highlight, catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Fields with about a minute left in the third quarter.

Mooney was in a three-way tie for most targets on the team alongside running back Roschon Johnson — who played mostly with the game out of reach — and tight end Cole Kmet. Mooney’s 53 receiving yards led the team.

Claypool MIA

Receiver Chase Claypool finished the game with as many trips to the injury tent as targets — two — and zero catches. He was also flagged with an offsetting unnecessary roughness penalty.

Claypool has now played eight games since the Bears sent a second-round pick to the Steelers for him. He’s had two catches or fewer in all but one.